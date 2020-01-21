Tomorrow Is Lost announce new album Therapy out March 13, and new "Wildchild" music video

MUMBAI: United Kingdom NWOCR / alternative-metal rockers Tomorrow Is Lost will release their new full-length album entitled Therapy on March 13, 2020 via Eclipse Records. The album was produced by Dave Boothroyd (Phil Campbell [Motorhead], Don Broco, The Bastard Sons) at 6db Studios, was mastered by Jon Astley (Judas Priest, The Who, The Rolling Stones) at Close To The Edge, and the album's artwork was designed by Andy Pilkington of Very Metal Art.

Therapy is a dynamic, anthem-ridden collection of eleven brilliant songs recorded by the Newcastle rock band who have quickly cemented themselves as the forerunners of the NWOCR (new wave of classic rock) movement which is set to explode worldwide in 2020. Featuring one of the most dynamic, talented, new female vocalists to hit the scene, Tomorrow Is Lost can easily hold their own alongside the likes of rock heavyweights Halestorm, Evanescence, and Paramore. From the opening track on the album, "Wildchild" sets the scene with unrelenting angst and could easily become THE active rock anthem of 2020! The song "Hideaway" changes course and captures the essence of trauma paired alongside the journey of recovery and positivity, while "White Noise" is short, sharp and gets right to the point of how some people turn a blind eye to bad things that happen in plain sight. All in all, the album is a shining example of everything a perfect rock album should be and judging by the momentum this band has created throughout the United Kingdom, there's no stopping Tomorrow Is Lost! See below for the full track listing of the album…

Watch here:

The band have also revealed their first music video from the album, for the first single "Wildchild", directed by Shaun Hodson of Loki Films.

When we shot the Wildchild video, we wanted to create something that was dark in mood, while at the same time being vibrant and jam-packed full of energy" says front-woman Cass King. "We really wanted to experiment more with a bit of drama and color which is something we've unintentionally strayed away from in our previous music videos. The whole video was shot under a black light and we went with a bit of a tribal/war paint vibe, so we had a lot of fun with it and we captured what we were going for! Shooting the video itself only took about two hours in total, but we spent over five hours messing around with different color paints and stuff to see what worked well under the black light. We also learned that tonic water glows blue under UV lights...who knew eh?"

Therapy track listing

01. Intro

02. Wildchild

03. Smile

04. White Noise

05. Self Destruct

06. Black and Blue

07. Hideaway

08. Too Young to Know

09. Electric

10. Pause Rewind

11. Therapy

Tomorrow Is Lost tour dates (tickets)

Feb 22 – Sunderland, UK @ Independent 1 w/ Massive Wagons, Twister

Feb 29 – Poole, UK @ Sandford Holiday Park (Winters End) w/ Those Damn Crows, Diamond Head

Mar 07 – Newton Stewart, UK @ The Vault Arts Center w/ special guests

Mar 10 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington w/ Jack J. Hutcinson, Loz Campbell, The Dust Coda

Mar 19 – Cannock, UK @ The Station w/ Sam Millar

Mar 20 – Bridgwater, UK @ The Cobblestones w/ Elevation Falls, Kikamora

Mar 21 – Saltash, UK @ Livewire Youth Music w/ Everyday Heroes, Revival Black

Apr 05 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Gifford Arms w/ The Howling Tides, The New Breed

Apr 11 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Think Tank (Album Launch) w/ As Sirens Fall

May 02 – Blackpool, UK @ The Waterloo Music Bar w/ Sons of Liberty, Symphony of Pain

May 30 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Trillians Rock Bar w/ Iconic Eye, New Device, Usurper