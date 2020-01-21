Rainbow Voices Mumbai concert @G5A presents 'Bol Ki Lab Aazad Hai Tere'

MUMBAI: An evening of music celebrating the spirit of Mumbai Pride 2020! With songs of hope, love, struggle, peace, courage and being yourself, Rainbow Voices Mumbai (RVM), India’s first LGBT plus choir brings to you an array of multilingual songs tailored for our annual Pride concert- this year titled ‘Bol Ki Lab Aazaad Hain Tere’.

The amendment of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, is a landmark achievement- a milestone in India’s LGBTQ history. Through this year’s concert, we aim to recognize the importance of this historic judgment for the queer community and most importantly send a message that resonates and affirms that there is so much more to be done.”

So speak because your lips are free! Don’t stay silent. Bol Ki Lab Aazaad Hain Tere!

When: Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 7 PM

At: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

Like every year, they will be joined by a few International choirster friends this year as well.

A part of the proceeds go to Queer Aazadi Mumbai Pride 2020.

If you are a student, use the discount code: *Student50* to avail 50% discount on tickets. Bring your college ID to the event.