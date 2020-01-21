New release on Gravity Sounds, ‘Green Tea’ features Curtain Blue and Komorebi

MUMBAI: Delhi-based musicians Komorebi and Curtain Blue kickstart 2020 with a new collaboration, EP Green Tea that features the track and three remixes by electronic music producers Grain, Jitter and Malfnktion.

The EP will release on Gravity Sounds – a label run by Gaurav Raina aka Grain, also one half of the legendary Midival Punditz – on January 28.

Watch here:

The track ‘Green Tea’ is effervescent, like most synth-pop productions, and features an amalgamation of the two distinctive styles that Curtain Blue and Komorebi bring to the table. The Delhi-based producers – no strangers to each other’s work – have been spending time in the studio and the apparent ease with which they’ve found balance is clear in ‘Green Tea’.

Curtain Blue’s haunting vocal style is his trademark, and Green Tea bears that stamp proudly. Komorebi, known for her Japanese-anime inspired productions brings a certain emotive quality to the track, complimented by the warm organic sounds in the production.

“Green Tea is our homage to the artists that inspire us,” says Komorebi, whose last release Candyland was considered to be one of the best albums of 2017. Curtain Blue aka Abhishek Bhatia who has earlier collaborated with Los Angeles-based German composer Robot Koch and Indian singer and actor Monica Dogra believes that Komorebi’s influence on him has been a mellowing one. “The great thing with two like-minded producers coming together is that it eases the decision-making process, while also helps in coming up with tones and parts we couldn't have otherwise predicted. ‘Green Tea’ is a track that we had a lot of fun making,” he adds.

The video for ‘Green Tea’, directed by Riddhiman Ghosh, exemplifies the natural ease with which these two young artists – with a strong DIY ethos and cheeky aesthetic – came together to create the track.

Electronic producer Malfnktion, Jitter and Grain bring their own influences and interpretations to the remixes, and each one is different from the other. While Malfnktion loads up the remix with Indian sounds, as is his style, Grain and Jitter contribute robust remixes that were made keeping the dancefloor in mind.

The EP will be released across all streaming platforms and will be available from January 28.