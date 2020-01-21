Harshdeep Singh is all set to make singing debut ‘Dil Tera’ ft Tiktok sensation Bhavin Bhanushali and Chinki Minki

MUMBAI: Harshdeep Singh is all set to release his first love single ‘Dil Tera’ featuring Tiktok sensations Bhavin Bhanushali and Chinki Minki . This song not only marks his singing debut but Harshdeep debuts with his composing chords as well .

Dil Tera is a romantic song with soothing music, which will surely take you back in the memories of your first love. The song will leave an impact for its unique arrangements. Harshdeep has tried to explore emotions of sadness and love in different ways with Dil Tera .

Harshdeep Singh always wanted to be a singer and he always followed his heart Dil tera is a dream come true for him. The singer adding to the conversation says “There’s never a day in my life I could imagine without singing. Singing not only requires good voice but you also have to make sure that whatever you sing comes from your heart. Since the early days I catch up beats in every song and tune and try to never miss one. This is how i have learned music in my own way. I’ve realised you just have to be focused and that’s all what matters at the end.”

The song ‘Dil Tera’ is all set to release under the banner of United White Flags. On working with such an amazing team Harshdeep adds “I am extremely happy and glad to work with such talented co-stars. Bhavin and Chinki-minki are exceptionally talented and have always been the sweetest to me It was overwhelming collaborating with Ramji Gulati sir as well , he has always been so supportive throughout lastly I've given my best shot and made it sound as fresh and youthful hope audience likes it as much as we did making it.”