For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Jan 2020 17:54 |  By RnMTeam

Harshdeep Singh is all set to make singing debut ‘Dil Tera’ ft Tiktok sensation Bhavin Bhanushali and Chinki Minki

MUMBAI: Harshdeep Singh is all set to release his first love single ‘Dil Tera’ featuring Tiktok sensations Bhavin Bhanushali and Chinki Minki . This song not only marks his singing debut but Harshdeep debuts with his composing chords as well .

Dil Tera is a romantic song with soothing music, which will surely take you back in the memories of your first love. The song will leave an impact for its unique arrangements. Harshdeep has tried to explore emotions of sadness and love in different ways with Dil Tera .

Harshdeep Singh always wanted to be a singer and he always followed his heart Dil tera is a dream come true for him. The singer adding to the conversation says “There’s never a day in my life I could imagine without singing. Singing not only requires good voice but you also have to make sure that whatever you sing comes from your heart. Since the early days I catch up beats in every song and tune and try to never miss one. This is how i have learned music in my own way. I’ve realised you just have to be focused and that’s all what matters at the end.”

The song ‘Dil Tera’ is all set to release under the banner of United White Flags. On working with such an amazing team Harshdeep adds “I am extremely happy and glad to work with such talented co-stars. Bhavin and Chinki-minki are exceptionally talented and have always been the sweetest to me It was overwhelming collaborating with Ramji Gulati sir as well , he has always been so supportive throughout lastly I've given my best shot and made it sound as fresh and youthful hope audience likes it as much as we did making it.”

Tags
music
Related news
News | 21 Jan 2020

Soumik Datta's music travelogue to premiere in India on Jan 25

MUMBAI: London-based musician-composer Soumik Datta will be seen in a television series, "Rhythms of India", showcasing Indian musical traditions and trends, starting from January 25.

read more
News | 21 Jan 2020

Rainbow Voices Mumbai concert @G5A presents 'Bol Ki Lab Aazad Hai Tere'

MUMBAI: An evening of music celebrating the spirit of Mumbai Pride 2020!

read more
News | 21 Jan 2020

'Malang' marks Haarsh Limbachiyaa's debut as lyricist

MUMBAI: Writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa turns lyricist with the title track of filmmaker Mohit Suris upcoming romantic action thriller "Malang". It all started in 2017 with the show "Nach Baliye" that had Haarsh and his wife, comedian Bharti Singh, as contestants.

read more
News | 20 Jan 2020

MTV Hustle contestant M-Zee Bella: Biggest competition and motivation was EPR

MUMBAI: M-Zee Bella aka Deepak Singh ruled the MTV Hustle stage for the longest time. On winning many verbal accolades from judges Nucleya, Raja Kumari and Raftaar, Bella always was in the list of their favorites.

read more
News | 20 Jan 2020

Total Dhamaal's 'Speaker Phat Jaaye' unveils the singer within Abuzar Akhtar

MUMBAI: Just as Total Dhamaal garnered an overwhelming response at the box office, the talented playback singer of the song Speaker Phat Jaaye- Abuzar Akhtar, also earned plentiful appreciation for his talent.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sole DXB abuzz with OML's take on the Levi's tailor shop

MUMBAI: Dubai’s Design District concluded its annual celebration of culture, fashion, music and cread more

News
Hungama launches 'Hungama Kids' - An infotainment destination for kids, parents and teachers

MUMBAI: Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company today launched Hungama Kids, a plaread more

News
SAREGAMA creates brand extension of Carvaan

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest music label and youngest movie studio, launched Carvaan in 2017read more

News
Dolby Technologies Power Academy Award Nominees Including "1917," "The Irishman," "Joker," "Little Women," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood," and More

MUMBAI: Dolby Laboratories congratulates this year’s Academy Award nominees who have used Dolby read more

News
MY FM celebrates Javed Akhtar's 75th Birthday

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd honors Javed Akhtar on account of his special birth read more

top# 5 articles

1
Archie Hamilton delivers eclectic Radio 1 Essential Mix

MUMBAI: Setting his intentions for the new decade, Archie Hamilton steps up for his debut BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix which aired on 18 January. The...read more

2
Rainbow Voices Mumbai concert @G5A presents 'Bol Ki Lab Aazad Hai Tere'

MUMBAI: An evening of music celebrating the spirit of Mumbai Pride 2020! With songs of hope, love, struggle, peace, courage and being yourself,...read more

3
Soumik Datta's music travelogue to premiere in India on Jan 25

MUMBAI: London-based musician-composer Soumik Datta will be seen in a television series, "Rhythms of India", showcasing Indian musical traditions...read more

4
Hubby Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka Chopra's saree look

MUMBAI: American pop star Nick Jonas is floored by his better half, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra's look in saree.Nick's reaction came after...read more

5
Jonty Rhodes says 'Gully Boy' gave him 'goosebumps'

MUMBAI: South African fielding great Jonty Rhodes finally got to watch the Ranveer Singh starrer "Gully Boy", which made him laugh, cry and gave him...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group