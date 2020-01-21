For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Jan 2020 17:27 |  By RnMTeam

Archie Hamilton delivers eclectic Radio 1 Essential Mix

MUMBAI: Setting his intentions for the new decade, Archie Hamilton steps up for his debut BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix which aired on 18 January.

The Moscow Records label-head clocks in a two-hour mix that combines his own production with music from a number of his friends and contemporaries, including Lazare Hoche & S.A.M, Alec Falconer as well as some golden era favourites like Sounds of the Suburbs and Playin’ 4 The City. It follows a New Year’s Day set at DC-10 for Circoloco, the iconic Ibiza party brand where Archie is becoming a household name.

Discussing his BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix Archie Hamilton reflects, “I usually play a lot of my own stuff in my DJ sets and mixes, but this was an opportunity to have a proper dig; what I wanted to do with the mix is fill it with classic tracks that sound fresh and fresh tracks that sound classic”.

He went on to say, “In the mix you can expect to hear everything from dub-techno to minimal to house plus acid, techy stuff, garage edits and plenty of trippy vocals.”

It’s been a whirlwind past twelve months for Archie, who released his debut album Archive Fiction during the summer. The ten-track record merged his musical upbringing with his current tastes, incorporating elements of trip-hop and drum’n’bass alongside deep house, neo jazz, minimal styles and post-90s tech house.

He also spent 2019 performing at some of the world’s most recognisable clubs, stages and parties including ADE, the Warehouse Project, Music On, Sonus, Sunwaves and Tobacco Dock.

Showing no signs of slowing down he will also perform at London’s Studio 338, alongside Italian icon Marco Carola and his infamous Music On brand, on 8 February before embarking on an album tour of the US, Canada and Mexico between 14 February and 23 March - visiting Miami, Toronto and Guadalajara along his way.

A career-defining moment, Archie Hamilton’s Essential Mix is just the latest chapter in the story of one of UK dance music’s most talented breakouts.

