Witness 62nd GRAMMY Awards live in the country exclusively on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: Music Industry’s biggest award night is back for its 62nd edition! Alicia Keys will return as host the ceremony for the second year in a row, making her the third woman and the first female musician to host the show twice.

Contention amongst the nominees has never been so heated with neck to neck clashes. Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Finneas O’Connell are tied with five nominations each. Bon Iver’s “I, I,” Lana Del Rey’s “Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Billie Eillish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” H.E.R.’s “I Used To Know Her,” Lil Nas X’s “7,” Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” and Vampire Weekend’s “Father Of The Bride” all received nods for the album of the year.

The 62nd GRAMMY Awards air live in the country exclusively on Vh1 India, 27th January 2020 at 7:30am with the repeat telecast at 9pm