For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Jan 2020 17:37 |  By RnMTeam

Global superstar Shakira releases new single 'Me Gusta' with Anuel Aa

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, philanthropist, and global recording artist Shakira released her new single “Me Gusta”. The new track is a collaboration with Puerto Rican rapper and singer, Anuel AA.  The release of the Spanish language song comes ahead of Shakira’s highly anticipated Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance.

Listen here:

 “Me Gusta” follows a momentous few months for the Colombian superstar, who wrapped the year with an epic performance at the Davis Cup, featuring a medley of her hits.  November saw the theatrical release of Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, a one-night global cinema event, documenting her acclaimed El Dorado World Tour, which was accompanied by a live album.  Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour will premiere on HBO® Friday, January 31.

Tags
Shakira Anuel AA Grammy Awards Me Gusta
Related news
News | 20 Jan 2020

Witness 62nd GRAMMY Awards live in the country exclusively on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: Music Industry’s biggest award night is back for its 62nd edition! Alicia Keys will return as host the ceremony for the second year in a row, making her the third woman and the first female musician to host the show twice. 

read more
News | 04 Nov 2019

Eyes on Grammy, heart set on 'Cauvery' conservation

MUMBAI: Close on the heels of the Bangalore-based supergroup, making it to Grammy Ballots, Peepal Tree have released a single titled Cauvery. 

read more
News | 01 Oct 2019

Grammy-winning opera singer Jessye Norman passes away

MUMBAI: Jessye Norman, a heralded soprano opera singer who won four Grammy Awards and the National Medal of Arts, is no more.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2019

Multiple Grammy-winner RedOne calls Priyanka Chopra 'confident', Lady Gaga 'genius'

MUMBAI:  From Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Shakira and Lady Gaga to our very own Priyanka Chopra, singer-songwriter and record producer RedOne has collaborated with them all.

read more
News | 12 Aug 2019

'Blinded By The Light' soundtrack out!

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment’s division, Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings has released today, Blinded By The Light: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (digital and CD configurations).

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hungama launches 'Hungama Kids' - An infotainment destination for kids, parents and teachers

MUMBAI: Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company today launched Hungama Kids, a plaread more

News
SAREGAMA creates brand extension of Carvaan

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest music label and youngest movie studio, launched Carvaan in 2017read more

News
Dolby Technologies Power Academy Award Nominees Including "1917," "The Irishman," "Joker," "Little Women," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood," and More

MUMBAI: Dolby Laboratories congratulates this year’s Academy Award nominees who have used Dolby read more

News
MY FM celebrates Javed Akhtar's 75th Birthday

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd honors Javed Akhtar on account of his special birth read more

News
92.7 BIG FM retains its leadership once again across 34 out of 37 markets as per India Readership Survey 2019 Q3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettle with an read more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Bieber 'asked to leave' exclusive gym

MUMBAI: Pop singer Justin Bieber was reportedly asked to leave an exclusive gym because of singer Taylor Swift wanted to train alone. Bieber and...read more

2
Vocalist Pandit Jasraj to turn 90

MUMBAI: Recipient of Indias second-highest civilian honor, the Padma Vibhushan, Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj is a force to reckon with in...read more

3
Abu Malik's appearance in Bigg Boss 13 created many comic scenes

MUMBAI: Yesterday’s Bigg Boss housemates had a ball of a time when ex-contestants Siddharth Dey and Abu Malik stepped into doing an interesting task...read more

4
ESNS 2020 rings in new decade for flourishing european music scene

MUMBAI: The 34 edition of ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) was wrapped up on Saturday night in Groningen’s De Oosterpoort with the Noorderslag festival....read more

5
Halsey thanks, fans for 'accepting' her vulnerabilities

MUMBAI: American singer Halsey has thanked her fans for being so "accepting" of her vulnerabilities. "When I made 'Manic', I dove into those parts of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group