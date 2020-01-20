Global superstar Shakira releases new single 'Me Gusta' with Anuel Aa

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, philanthropist, and global recording artist Shakira released her new single “Me Gusta”. The new track is a collaboration with Puerto Rican rapper and singer, Anuel AA. The release of the Spanish language song comes ahead of Shakira’s highly anticipated Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance.

“Me Gusta” follows a momentous few months for the Colombian superstar, who wrapped the year with an epic performance at the Davis Cup, featuring a medley of her hits. November saw the theatrical release of Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, a one-night global cinema event, documenting her acclaimed El Dorado World Tour, which was accompanied by a live album. Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour will premiere on HBO® Friday, January 31.