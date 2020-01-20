For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Jan 2020

Abu Malik's appearance in Bigg Boss 13 created many comic scenes

MUMBAI: Yesterday’s Bigg Boss housemates had a ball of a time when ex-contestants Siddharth Dey and Abu Malik stepped into doing an interesting task.

A task where host Salman Khan asked Dey and Malik a few questions and they had to answer it while the housemates had to agree or disagree. If the contestants disagreed only then a ton of things were poured onto them which included water, flour, bird feathers.

These scenes looked hilarious and were undoubtedly one of the most rib-tickling moments observed in the house.

The two not only enjoyed themselves but also shared in their opinions for houseguests Paras, Mahira, Aarti, etc.

