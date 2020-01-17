New Zealand based band MY BABY to make their India debut with 2 shows

MUMBAI: Formed in 2012, MY BABY is a formidable live act – a roots-driven hypnotic dance trio inspired by ancient folk melodies, gospel music, and the 70’s funk. Their sound has the rawness of African blues, Indian raga, Moroccan Gnawa with a touch of EDM.

Consisting of Joost van Dijck (drums), Cato van Dijck (vocals), and Daniel de Vries (guitar), MY BABY live is compelling, exciting and captivating. They are widely praised across the world for their music that bridges multiple dimensions and have built a dedicated, loyal cult-following. The last few years have seen them rise to become a regular at the European festival circuit, and are regarded as one of the most exciting live acts of today.

MY BABY is more than just the band’s name. It is a title that refers to an allegorical figure, a central character in the band’s musical story. She is in part a phantom muse, a result of the combined imagination of the band members. She is often described as a girl in the 70’s fantasizing about being a flapper girl and dancer in the 20’s.

This tour is being organized by Mumbai-based music management agency Mixtape who’ve brought down artists like Jacob Collier, Tinariwen, Telepopmusik, DJ EZ amongst more.