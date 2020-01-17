For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Jan 2020 19:04 |  By RnMTeam

Karim Naas releases brand new single 'Threw a Party'

MUMBAI: 20-year-old DJ and super producer Karim Naas releases the infectious and euphoric 'Threw a Party'. Coming off the back of a busy 2019, with an already stellar repertoire of songs, Naas is set to kick off 2020 in style with his latest offering.

Listening to the track it’s clear to see why Naas is such a popular producer. Pop piano chords bring in the upbeat and melodic verse, sung by the talented KTK. Interesting percussion and production arpeggios accompany the lyrics, before the catchy build-up chorus enters in with brief jazz chords in the piano. As Naas masterfully adds in instruments to build the tension to the drop, he includes an extra bar to hit the listener with a memorable classic hook, “Tonight I Threw a Party”. When the song drops, in comes a powerful distorted brass with bass, which acts as the melody for the chorus, giving it bounce. Naas uses interesting flanger effects to mimic the crowd at his party, which is the kind of little detail that sets apart the great songs from the good. As the song progresses, the repetition of its killer hook parks it firmly in the listener’s mind and will have your subconscious humming it for days to come.

With this song Naas brings his take on a classic pop formula, giving it drive and interest right up to the last second. As the first song to be released under his own name, Karim Naas has had much success with multiple recordings to his credit. After winning both a Soonvibes contest and a Bob Sinclar remix competition at just 16 years old, he went on to release multiple singles including an official remix of ‘Mi Gente,’ which garnered huge amounts of streaming attention and millions of plays. Now ready to take the world by storm, 2020 is set to be a huge year for Naas. With multiple releases planned for the coming months, Naas signals his intent for the year with 'Threw a Party'.

Tags
DJ music
Related news
News | 17 Jan 2020

Boris Brejcha releases driving new single 'To The Moon And Back'

MUMBAI: Distinguished German DJ and producer Boris Brejcha unveils his latest project ‘To The Moon And Back’, out now via Ultra Music. 

read more
News | 17 Jan 2020

Martin Jensen releases remix of stefy de cicco & ben hamilton's kid cudi "day'n'nite" rework

MUMBAI: After the success of their latest singles “Faded” and “La Passion”, the multi-platinum selling DJ and producer Martin Jensen has teamed up with Stefy De Cicco and Ben Hamilton again to deliver a compelling rework of Kid Cudi’s smash “Day’N’Nite”, which is now available to stream across al

read more
News | 17 Jan 2020

Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon wants to sing for Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback star Kumar Sanu has belted out numerous superhits in the nineties and the 2000s for actors ranging from Amitabh Bachchan and the Khan Triumvirate to top stars of the era including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and Govinda.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2020

Jauz unveils high-octane 'Dangerous Waters' EP | Out Now via Bite This!

MUMBAI: Revered US DJ and producer Jauz has released his much-anticipated ‘Dangerous Waters’ EP, out now via his Bite This! label.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2020

Priyanka adds a Bollywood dash to new Jonas Brothers music video

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra has added a dash of Bollywood to the new music video that her pop star husband Nick Jonas has released along with his brothers.

read more

RnM Biz

News
SAREGAMA creates brand extension of Carvaan

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest music label and youngest movie studio, launched Carvaan in 2017read more

News
Dolby Technologies Power Academy Award Nominees Including "1917," "The Irishman," "Joker," "Little Women," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood," and More

MUMBAI: Dolby Laboratories congratulates this year’s Academy Award nominees who have used Dolby read more

News
MY FM celebrates Javed Akhtar's 75th Birthday

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd honors Javed Akhtar on account of his special birth read more

News
92.7 BIG FM retains its leadership once again across 34 out of 37 markets as per India Readership Survey 2019 Q3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettle with an read more

News
Radio City’s #O2Movement, An Initiative to Make Delhi a Green City

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, reiterated its commitment towards making the cread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jauz unveils high-octane 'Dangerous Waters' EP | Out Now via Bite This!

MUMBAI: Revered US DJ and producer Jauz has released his much-anticipated ‘Dangerous Waters’ EP, out now via his Bite This! label.read more

2
BTS collaborates with Starbucks Korea for a campaign called “Be the Brightest Stars”!

MUMBAI: BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, the biggest and the most popular Korean boy-band in the world would now be collaborating with Starbucks...read more

3
Boris Brejcha releases driving new single 'To The Moon And Back'

MUMBAI: Distinguished German DJ and producer Boris Brejcha unveils his latest project ‘To The Moon And Back’, out now via Ultra Music.  A driving,...read more

4
David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia inspire me: DJ Jonas Blue

MUMBAI: Popular international DJ and remixer Jonas Blue confesses he is a huge fan of Grammy Award-winning music producer David Guetta. In an...read more

5
Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon wants to sing for Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback star Kumar Sanu has belted out numerous superhits in the nineties and the 2000s for actors ranging from Amitabh Bachchan...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group