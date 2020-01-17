Jauz unveils high-octane 'Dangerous Waters' EP | Out Now via Bite This!

MUMBAI: Revered US DJ and producer Jauz has released his much-anticipated ‘Dangerous Waters’ EP, out now via his Bite This! label.

The five-track EP opens with the recently released ‘Bring Em Back’ feat. TYNAN. The track combining rave sirens, bass wobbles and unruly drops, summoning all fans to the dance floor. This is followed by ‘Dangerous’ which centres around numerous colossal drops and the dubstep-inspired ‘There For You’. With the tempo showing no signs of letting up, ‘The Beat’ brings Jauz’s signature production style to the fore, while ‘Get To Me’ brings ‘Dangerous Waters’ to an exhilarating finale.

‘Dangerous Waters’ coincides with Jauz’s mammoth 42-date North American headline tour of the same name. The US producer has enlisted the likes of TYNAN, Drezo, Habstrakt, DNMO, Dubloadz, and Ship Wrek to join him on the road. Jauz will kick off proceedings in Seattle on January 18 and will round off the tour in Brooklyn on March 14th.

2020 is shaping up to be a stand-out year for Jauz, beginning the New Year with a live virtual concert experience Dangerous Waters in partnership with Wave, where he debuted the first look at his EP, showed-off the new tour production for his headlining tour, including stand-out piece ‘The Fin’ and took gamers into a once-in-a-lifetime underwater virtual experience filled with unique sea creatures, shark attacks, and more!

Jauz will be bringing many more surprises into the new year and tickets for his headline US tour are still available for purchase here: https://jauzofficial.com/.

Jauz’s ‘Dangerous Waters’ EP is out now via Bite This!

Jauz - ‘Dangerous Waters’ EP Tracklist

1. Jauz - ‘Bring Em Back’ feat. TYNAN

2. Jauz - ‘Dangerous’

3. Jauz - ‘There For You’

4. Jauz - ‘The Beat’

5. Jauz - ‘Get To Me’

DANGEROUS WATERS 2020 TOUR DATES

JAN 18 – WAMU THEATER – SEATTLE, WA

JAN 22 - GARFINKELS - WHISTLER, CANADA

JAN 23 - DISTRIKT - VICTORIA, CANADA

JAN 24 - SAPPHIRE - KELOWNA, CANADA

JAN 25 - COMMODORE - VANCOUVER, CANADA

JAN 28 - KNITTING FACTORY - SPOKANE, WA

JAN 29 - REVOLUTION - BOISE, ID

JAN 30 - MCDONALD THEATRE - EUGENE, OR

JAN 31 - SENATOR THEATRE - CHICO, CA

FEB 1 – BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM – SAN FRANCISCO, CA

FEB 2 - THE CATALYST - SANTA CRUZ, CA

FEB 4 - ACE OF SPADES - SACRAMENTO, CA

FEB 5 - FREMONT - SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

FEB 6 - RAINBOW BALLROOM - FRESNO, CA

FEB 7 – SHRINE EXPO HALL – LOS ANGELES, CA

FEB 8 - OBSERVATORY - SAN DIEGO, CA

FEB 9 - OBSERVATORY - SANTA ANA, CA

FEB 11 - RIALTO THEATRE - TUCSON, AZ

FEB 12 - TEQUILAS DISCOTEQUE - EL PASO, TX

FEB 15 – MISSION BALLROOM – DENVER, CO

FEB 16 – FOX THEATRE – BOULDER, CO

FEB 18 - FARMERS MARKET - OKLAHOMA, OK

FEB 20 - STEREO LIVE - HOUSTON, TX

FEB 21 - SOUTHSIDE BALLROOM - DALLAS, TX

FEB 22 - STUBBS - AUSTIN, TX

FEB 23 - REPUBLIC - NEW ORLEANS, LA

FEB 25 - DELUXE - INDIANAPOLIS, IN

FEB 26 - MAJESTIC - DETROIT, MI

FEB 27 - TURNER HALL - MILWAUKEE, WI

FEB 28 – THE ARMORY – MINNEAPOLIS, MN

FEB 29 – ARAGON BALLROOM – CHICAGO, IL

MARCH 5 - RIVERWORKS - BUFFALO, NY

MARCH 6 - REBEL - TORONTO, ON

MARCH 7 - MTELUS - MONTREAL, QC

MARCH 10 - HOUSE OF BLUES - CLEVELAND, OH

MARCH 11 - THEATRE OF LIVING ARTS - PHILADELPHIA, PA

MARCH 12 - ROXIAN - PITTSBURGH, PA

MARCH 13 - HOUSE OF BLUES - BOSTON, MA

MARCH 14 – GREAT HALL AT AVANT GARDNER – BROOKLYN, NY