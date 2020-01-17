"A homage to abbaji - ustad allarakha" on third of February

MUMBAI: Tabla legend, Ustad Allarakha, fondly known as “Abbaji” by one and all, regaled millions of music lovers worldwide. The event, “A Homage to Abbaji - Ustad Allarakha” began right from his 1st Barsi on February 3, 2001, as a tribute to a great Master, a revered Guru, and a doting Father.

This iconic event now in its 20 year has become one of the highlights in the musical performances calendar. February 3 2020 will be no exception, when artistes from across the globe will come together to remember, pay homage and celebrate the Centenary year of legendary Guru and Tabla Maestro Ustad Allarakha.

Zakir Hussain shared, “Through these 20 years, we have had the good fortune of having some of the greatest luminaries of Indian music bless this occasion along with masters representing many musical and rhythmic traditions from all across the globe.”

This unique event is Co-Presented by Taj Mahal Tea and Reliance Foundation and powered by DBS Bank.

“A Homage to Abbaji – Ustad Allarakha” will be held on Monday, February 3 2020 at Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Mumbai and will have 3 sessions curated by Zakir Hussain featuring renowned artistes and students of Ustad Allarakha Institute of Music.

“TAAL PRANAAM” at 6.30 am

· Students of Ustad Allarakha Institute of Music

· Devotional songs by Suresh Wadkar & Students of Ajivasan

· Purbayan Chatterjee [Sitar]

“TAAL TAPASYA” at 11 am

· Zakir Hussain [Tabla], Fazal Qureshi [Tabla] & Taufiq Qureshi [Djembe]

· Shubh Maharaj [Tabla]

· Akhilesh Gundecha [Pakhawaj]

· Trichy Sankaran[Mridangam]

“CELEBRATE ABBAJI” at 7 pm

· South Indian Folk Drummers

· Greg Ellis [Drums]

· Louiz Banks [Piano & Keyboards] Sanjay Divecha [Guitar], Ganesh Rajagopalan [Violin], Selvaganesh [Kanjira], Gino Banks [Drums], Sheldon D'Silva

[Bass] & Zakir Hussain [Tabla]

· Salim Sulaiman & Ensemble

· Jam Session lead by Zakir Hussain featuring National & International Artistes

To add a final thought, Zakir Hussain says, "The seeds of fusion between World music were there much before me. It was Pandit Ravi Shankar and my father, Ustad Allarakha and even many Bollywood music directors who had experimented with fusion music. The Jam Session is a homage to all these luminaries."

Register for FREE PASSES on www.bookmyshow.com from Saturday, 25 January 2020