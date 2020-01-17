BTS releases an art film for its pre released single 'Black Swan'

MUMBAI: BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, the biggest and the most popular Korean boy-band in the world, would now be releasing their new single ‘Black Swan.’

KTS, the group revealed Black Swan as a pre release track from their upcoming album Map Of The Soul: 7.

Check out the art film:

Black Swan is inspired by American dancer Martha Graham’s quote, “A dancer dies twice - once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the more painful.” The song is noted by RM

Relating to this, the song expresses fear of the moment when the dancer or the artist cannot perform any longer on stage.

Stay tuned as the full album of Map Of The Soul: 7 will be releasing on February 21.