For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Jan 2020 20:00 |  By RnMTeam

BTS releases an art film for its pre released single 'Black Swan'

MUMBAI: BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, the biggest and the most popular Korean boy-band in the world, would now be releasing their new single ‘Black Swan.’

KTS, the group revealed Black Swan as a pre release track from their upcoming album Map Of  The Soul: 7.

Check out the art film:

Black Swan is inspired by American dancer Martha Graham’s quote, “A dancer dies twice - once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the more painful.” The song is noted by RM

Relating to this, the song expresses fear of the moment when the dancer or the artist cannot perform any longer on stage.

Stay tuned as the full album of Map Of  The Soul: 7 will be releasing on February 21.

Tags
BTS Singer Black Swan Martha Graham Korean boy-band
Related news
News | 17 Jan 2020

BTS collaborates with Starbucks Korea for a campaign called “Be the Brightest Stars”!

MUMBAI: BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, the biggest and the most popular Korean boy-band in the world would now be collaborating with Starbucks Korea for a significant campaign called “Be the Brightest Stars”!

read more
News | 17 Jan 2020

Example kicks off new DJ/production project with 'Back On The Wreck' on Heldeep Records

MUMBAI: UK singer/rapper Example is well known for his chart smashes like ‘Changed The Way You Kissed Me’ & ‘Stay Awake’ both reached #1 in his home country and achieved Platinum sales status. 

read more
News | 17 Jan 2020

London-based singer Vee Kapoor spends 4 months in Vrindavan annually as he feels close to his motherland, India

MUMBAI: Vee Kapoor has undoubtedly garnered tremendous respect for his work by displaying a wide variety of talent in his latest releases.

read more
News | 15 Jan 2020

Mitaali Nag launches her new song "Love Se Thodi Khaas"

MUMBAI: Actor and Singer Mitaali Nag recently launched her first original song  ‘‘Love se thodi khaas’’. Mitaali reveals how  friendships go through an emotional turmoil if one of them falls for the other, through this  song she explains the beauty and power of friendship.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2020

Billie Eilish to record James Bond song for new movie?

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish is reportedly set to become the youngest artist to ever record a James Bond theme.Eilish is reportedly penning the title track for the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die", reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
SAREGAMA creates brand extension of Carvaan

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest music label and youngest movie studio, launched Carvaan in 2017read more

News
Dolby Technologies Power Academy Award Nominees Including "1917," "The Irishman," "Joker," "Little Women," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood," and More

MUMBAI: Dolby Laboratories congratulates this year’s Academy Award nominees who have used Dolby read more

News
MY FM celebrates Javed Akhtar's 75th Birthday

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd honors Javed Akhtar on account of his special birth read more

News
92.7 BIG FM retains its leadership once again across 34 out of 37 markets as per India Readership Survey 2019 Q3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettle with an read more

News
Radio City’s #O2Movement, An Initiative to Make Delhi a Green City

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, reiterated its commitment towards making the cread more

top# 5 articles

1
BTS collaborates with Starbucks Korea for a campaign called “Be the Brightest Stars”!

MUMBAI: BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, the biggest and the most popular Korean boy-band in the world would now be collaborating with Starbucks...read more

2
New Zealand based band MY BABY to make their India debut with 2 shows

MUMBAI: Formed in 2012, MY BABY is a formidable live act – a roots-driven hypnotic dance trio inspired by ancient folk melodies, gospel music, and...read more

3
Reese Witherspoon gets another surprise delivery from Beyonce

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles has surprised actress Reese Witherspoon with another huge gift. Witherspoon showcased her love for Beyonce Knowles as...read more

4
Bandsintown's Artist Year in Review Reveals the Power of Live Music Data

MUMBAI: To celebrate a record year of growth with 55m registered users, and 530,000 artists sending fans to 2.5m events in 2019, live music...read more

5
"A homage to abbaji - ustad allarakha" on third of February

MUMBAI: Tabla legend, Ustad Allarakha, fondly known as “Abbaji” by one and all, regaled millions of music lovers worldwide. The event, “A Homage to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group