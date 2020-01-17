BTS collaborates with Starbucks Korea for a campaign called “Be the Brightest Stars”!

MUMBAI: BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, the biggest and the most popular Korean boy-band in the world would now be collaborating with Starbucks Korea for a significant campaign called “Be the Brightest Stars”!

Starbucks will be presenting new menus and merchandise available for sale from January 21 to February 6 in collaboration with BTS. The new products will include one beverage menu, five food menus, and six types of merchandise. Some new menus include the Blooming Purple Vin Chaud, a beverage reminiscent of stars shining in the night sky, as well as the Blueberry Star Macaron, Purple Berry Cheesecake, and Purple Star Cupcake. The new collection of merchandise will include a shopping bag that has BTS’s and Starbucks’ logos on it.

Starbucks mentioned about there collaboration with BTS, who spreads a positive influence all across the society, and sharing the message, ‘You yourself are a shining star,’ to our youths who are the future of Korea.”

The campaign will be taken place for a good deed as part of its profit will be donated for the career and educational development programs for the youths who are disadvantaged of The Beautiful Foundation’s Opportunity Youth Independence Project.