Boris Brejcha releases driving new single 'To The Moon And Back'

MUMBAI: Distinguished German DJ and producer Boris Brejcha unveils his latest project ‘To The Moon And Back’, out now via Ultra Music.

A driving, hypnotic roller, ‘To The Moon And Back’ is a no-frills club track designed for the late night dancefloor. Boris Brejcha combines his distinctive four-on-the-floor drum patterns with glitchy bass and stabbing synths offering up a cocktail of euphoric energy.

Listen here:

‘To The Moon And Back’ marks Brejcha’s first release of the new decade and is a techno trailblazer for things to come. It wraps up the final teaser track from his forthcoming studio album Space Diver - due out on January 24 - along with previous singles ‘Lieblingsmensch’, ‘Never Look Back’ and summer singles ‘Gravity’ and ‘Happinezz’.

Brejcha shows no signs of taking his foot off the gas anytime soon. He is set to perform in Dusseldorf, Mannheim, Lyon and Brussels over the comings months with a slew of South American dates set for April and May.

Emerging onto the scene with the double EP release of Monster and Yellow Kitchen back in 2006, Brejcha has spent the years since developing his own style of music, coined as ‘High-Tech Minimal’. Last year, he dropped a track on the Best Of Cloning Sound compilation to mark the tenth anniversary of the imprint.

Boris Brejcha has firmly set his 2020 intentions following the release of the stunning ‘To The Moon And Back’.