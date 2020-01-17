For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Jan 2020 19:07 |  By RnMTeam

Boris Brejcha releases driving new single 'To The Moon And Back'

MUMBAI: Distinguished German DJ and producer Boris Brejcha unveils his latest project ‘To The Moon And Back’, out now via Ultra Music. 

A driving, hypnotic roller, ‘To The Moon And Back’ is a no-frills club track designed for the late night dancefloor. Boris Brejcha combines his distinctive four-on-the-floor drum patterns with glitchy bass and stabbing synths offering up a cocktail of euphoric energy. 

Listen here:

‘To The Moon And Back’ marks Brejcha’s first release of the new decade and is a techno trailblazer for things to come. It wraps up the final teaser track from his forthcoming studio album Space Diver - due out on January 24 - along with previous singles ‘Lieblingsmensch’, ‘Never Look Back’ and summer singles ‘Gravity’ and ‘Happinezz’.

Brejcha shows no signs of taking his foot off the gas anytime soon. He is set to perform in Dusseldorf, Mannheim, Lyon and Brussels over the comings months with a slew of South American dates set for April and May. 

Emerging onto the scene with the double EP release of Monster and Yellow Kitchen back in 2006, Brejcha has spent the years since developing his own style of music, coined as ‘High-Tech Minimal’. Last year, he dropped a track on the Best Of Cloning Sound compilation to mark the tenth anniversary of the imprint. 

Boris Brejcha has firmly set his 2020 intentions following the release of the stunning ‘To The Moon And Back’.

Tags
DJ Ultra Music Festival
Related news
News | 17 Jan 2020

Karim Naas releases brand new single 'Threw a Party'

MUMBAI: 20-year-old DJ and super producer Karim Naas releases the infectious and euphoric 'Threw a Party'. Coming off the back of a busy 2019, with an already stellar repertoire of songs, Naas is set to kick off 2020 in style with his latest offering.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2020

Martin Jensen releases remix of stefy de cicco & ben hamilton's kid cudi "day'n'nite" rework

MUMBAI: After the success of their latest singles “Faded” and “La Passion”, the multi-platinum selling DJ and producer Martin Jensen has teamed up with Stefy De Cicco and Ben Hamilton again to deliver a compelling rework of Kid Cudi’s smash “Day’N’Nite”, which is now available to stream across al

read more
News | 17 Jan 2020

Jauz unveils high-octane 'Dangerous Waters' EP | Out Now via Bite This!

MUMBAI: Revered US DJ and producer Jauz has released his much-anticipated ‘Dangerous Waters’ EP, out now via his Bite This! label.

read more
News | 15 Jan 2020

Zeds Dead release new compilation album 'We Are Deadbeats Vol.4'

MUMBAI: After an onslaught of explosive singles, Zeds Dead are releasing their new compilation album.

read more
News | 11 Jan 2020

Broken Back Releases Sunny Electro-Pop Anthem 'Good Days' via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: French songwriter and producer Broken Back starts 2020 off on a high note with the release of jubilant titular track ‘Good Days’ ahead of his forthcoming album. ‘Good Days’ is yet another addition to Broken Back’s whimsical indie-pop catalog.

read more

RnM Biz

News
SAREGAMA creates brand extension of Carvaan

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest music label and youngest movie studio, launched Carvaan in 2017read more

News
Dolby Technologies Power Academy Award Nominees Including "1917," "The Irishman," "Joker," "Little Women," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood," and More

MUMBAI: Dolby Laboratories congratulates this year’s Academy Award nominees who have used Dolby read more

News
MY FM celebrates Javed Akhtar's 75th Birthday

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd honors Javed Akhtar on account of his special birth read more

News
92.7 BIG FM retains its leadership once again across 34 out of 37 markets as per India Readership Survey 2019 Q3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettle with an read more

News
Radio City’s #O2Movement, An Initiative to Make Delhi a Green City

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, reiterated its commitment towards making the cread more

top# 5 articles

1
David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia inspire me: DJ Jonas Blue

MUMBAI: Popular international DJ and remixer Jonas Blue confesses he is a huge fan of Grammy Award-winning music producer David Guetta. In an...read more

2
Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon wants to sing for Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback star Kumar Sanu has belted out numerous superhits in the nineties and the 2000s for actors ranging from Amitabh Bachchan...read more

3
BTS releases an art film for its pre released single 'Black Swan'

MUMBAI: BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, the biggest and the most popular Korean boy-band in the world, would now be releasing their new single ‘...read more

4
BTS collaborates with Starbucks Korea for a campaign called “Be the Brightest Stars”!

MUMBAI: BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, the biggest and the most popular Korean boy-band in the world would now be collaborating with Starbucks...read more

5
New Zealand based band MY BABY to make their India debut with 2 shows

MUMBAI: Formed in 2012, MY BABY is a formidable live act – a roots-driven hypnotic dance trio inspired by ancient folk melodies, gospel music, and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group