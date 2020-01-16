For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Jan 2020 14:27 |  By RnMTeam

Sanders supports Cardi B's bid to enter politics

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B's bid to make it as a politician has received backing from the US Senator Bernie Sanders.

Cardi took to Twitter on January 12 to inform her followers about her latest interest: "I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho(ugh) I don't agree with (our) Government (sic).

"Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American."

Sanders believes the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker would be a fantastic member of Congress.

He has told tmz.com: "Cardi B is deeply concerned about what's happening in the country. She knows what it's like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics."

(Source: IANS)

