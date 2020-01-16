'Peer Vi Tu' by 'The Wedding Filmer' by Vishal Punjabi

MUMBAI: The man who changed the essence of Wedding Cinematography around the globe and is now launching a Music Vertical. Mr. Punjabi is the first wedding videographer to release his original compositions and a music vertical.

He has composed many songs for weddings he has filmed, he has now released his first full composition ’Peer Vi Tu' for the public which was Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding song composed by his team. Alongside this, he would be releasing his other originals in early 2020. He has songs sung by amazing singers like Harshdeep Kaur, Hari Sukhmani, and others coming soon.

About the song 'Peer Vi Tu' by Vishal Punjabi: ‘Peer Vi Tu’ was created because of my love for Sufi music and the devotion it represents. For me, love is this: To give yourself completely. Otherwise, what’s the point?

Here it is for the first time, in full, only on our IGTV handle and our website. Use headphones to truly appreciate the mix and mastering of this song. We create original music for our films not just to keep you engaged, but to also give us a chance to feel inspired.

Music Credits:

Female Vocals: Harshdeep Kaur

Male Vocals: Mohan Kannan, Shahzad Mujeeb

Music Composer: Amar Khandha

Lyricist: Sonal Wadhwa

He will soon be releasing an album with 8 songs in it, one for every function and love emotion everyone would have during their wedding irrespective of different cultures. All his wedding films have a unique essence developed with music, his passion for the same is depicted fantabulously in all his films.

TWF Studios is the first in the world to have Virtual Reality in wedding filming and has produced over 50 commercials. The Wedding Filmer is the exclusive videography brand ambassador for Sony Digital Imaging. The Wedding Filmer has shot approximately 300 films in total and with every bride and groom, Mr. Vishal has learned something new on the bond which is not made by blood but by the feeling of choosing the same person every day you wake up for the rest of your life.

