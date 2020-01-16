For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Jan 2020 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

Epic Fam Jam: 5 Reasons Why You Need To Attend India's Biggest Fan Festival

1) Meet and Collaborate with Internet’s Biggest Internet Stars

Epic Fam Jam brings together the biggest superstars of Instagram and TikTok into the real world for their fans to meet them, engage with them and watch them perform live. This is the first time such an event has been curated for these new-age sensations, some of whom have higher engagement than the biggest Bollywood stars. At Epic Fam Jam, you can book a ticket to meet and collaborate with super influencers such as Team 07’s Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Awez-Nagma, Siddharth-Avneet and Teentigada’s Sameeksha Sud, Vishal Pandey and Bhavin Bhanushali.

2) The Live Concert at Epic Fam Jam to Feature Performances By 50 Viral Artists

You cannot miss the captivating live concert at Epic Fam Jam which will feature performances by a power-packed line-up of digital stars and popular rock stars such as Gajendra Verma (of “Tera Ghata” fame), viral sensation Shraddha Sharma, Emmy Award-nominated dance group Kings United, and many more. Hosted by popular anchor Sahil Khattar, the show will offer fans three hours of pure entertainment by over 50 viral artists who will present their unique song and dance acts.

3) Get A Chance To Become The Next Sensation on Instagram and TikTok

If you’re a content creator, Epic Fam Jam is the place for you to be. Held at the expansive JioWorld Garden in Mumbai, the festival offers both budding and popular influencers the right space and the vibe to create viral content, be it trending videos or quirky collabs. You can also attend fan chat sessions conducted by India’s leading content creators who will share their content hacks and pro tips. Expect several selfie zones where you can click pictures and Boomerangs and make collab videos with your friends.

4)  Check Out Installations by Instagram and be on the Cover of Rolling Stone India

At Epic Fam Jam, there is something for every kind of fan. Fans can immerse themselves in amazing installations and engagement zones by Instagram. If you upload and share cool content with the hashtag #BornOnInstagram, you can win free tickets to superstar meet-and-greets and passes to the Epic After Party.

If you have ever dreamt of being on the cover of a magazine, at Epic Fam Jam, you can turn that dream into reality at the incredible installation by Rolling Stone India. That’s not all -- popular Internet portal Miss Malini will be spreading its famous good vibes as the Positivity Partner at Epic Fam Jam, while Radio City and MTV India (who are the official radio and broadcast partners, respectively) will ensure all the action from festival is captured in its full glory. Don’t forget to stop by at all these different engagement zones.

5) Hang Out With Internet Superstars at Epic After Party

Epic After Party is the exclusive bash of Epic Fam Jam where India’s biggest digital superstars will chill out with their biggest super fans. This is the first time fans will get up, close and personal with their favourite Instagram and TikTok stars. Attendees can also enjoy an immersive experience with exciting selfie booths, amazing music and loads of entertainment.

EPIC FAM JAM

When: Jan 19th, 2020

Where: Jio Wold Gardens, Mumbai

BUY TICKETS HERE

Tags
TikTok Instagram Epic Fam Jam Internet stars Superstars 5 Reasons
Related news
News | 14 Jan 2020

Ellie Goulding treats husband to a romantic Paris trip

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding treated her husband Caspar Jopling on a trip to Paris on his 28th birthday. She shared photos from the holiday on Instagram and also revealed he is now studying at Oxford, where he has taken up rowing.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2020

Justin and Hailey Bieber step out for a morning hike

MUMBAI: Star couple Justin and Hailey Bieber recently began their day on a healthy note by stepping out for a morning hike in Los Angeles. The couple appeared to be in high spirits while walking one of the steep hiking trails that surround the California city, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

Selena Gomez was happier off social media

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Selena Gomez says she was "so much happier" when she was off social media. In an interview on "New Music Daily" on Apple Music's Beats 1, the singer opened up about her decision to ditch the virtual world, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

Chhapaak' hero Laxmi Agarwal now a TikTok star

MUMBAI: Laxmi Agarwal has become a social media star thanks to "Chhapaak". The acid attack survivor, whose life story has inspired the Deepika Padukone-starrer, is enjoying a huge fan base on social media and her videos are going viral on TikTok.

read more
News | 11 Jan 2020

Billie Eilish shares bikini pics of her Hawaiian getaway

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish is currently enjoying her Hawaiin getaway.She headed to Kaua'i, Hawaii's most adventurous island with her friends.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MY FM celebrates Javed Akhtar's 75th Birthday

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd honors Javed Akhtar on account of his special birth read more

News
92.7 BIG FM retains its leadership once again across 34 out of 37 markets as per India Readership Survey 2019 Q3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettle with an read more

News
Radio City’s #O2Movement, An Initiative to Make Delhi a Green City

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, reiterated its commitment towards making the cread more

News
BMG signs deal with sampling service Tracklib

MUMBAI: International music company BMG has signed a deal with Tracklib, the Stockholm-based sampread more

News
Spotify Introduces Personalized Pet Playlists, just for you and your furry BFF!

MUMBAI: Pets and their humans - it’s a relationship bonded in a mutual love of snuggles, hugs, boread more

top# 5 articles

1
Fifth edition of reggae festival Goa Sunsplash attracts it’s largest-ever audience

MUMBAI: For its fifth edition, the Goa-based festival expanded to become a three-day festival; each day was attended by over 2,000 attendees;...read more

2
Viacom18 and the MTV Staying Alive Foundation collaborate with partners to roll out a multi-million dollar behavior change campaign - MTV Nishedh

MUMBAI: In a distinct and ambitious drive to inform and educate around healthier social norms, break societal stigmas and give voice to some of the...read more

3
ID&T Group teams up with urban booking agency Missin'Link

MUMBAI: ID&T Group, the world’s leading electronic music experience company, has teamed up with urban booking agency Missin’Link. After acquiring...read more

4
Kalki Koechlin opens up about her friendship with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap on 104.8 Ishq's What Women Want 2 with Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: Unconventional, unique and multifaceted, one can give Kalki Koechlin many names and be assured that she will deliver a phenomenal performance...read more

5
Screenwriter Association drafts a standard release form to help keep things fair and Square for writers

MUMBAI: Currently in its 60th year, the Screenwriters Association (SWA) aims to help members decode the confusing legalese that constitutes the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group