News |  16 Jan 2020 18:48 |  By RnMTeam

Control ALT Delete's 12th edition to enthrall audience in February

MUMBAI: Control ALT Delete's 12th Edition with 16 days to go is India's largest crowd-funded music festival that solely runs on funds gathered through contributions. The event will take place on 1-2 February 2020 at Roaring Farm in Malad, Mumbai.

What you need to know:

1. The beauty of Control ALT Delete lies in one fundamental idea - Pay What You Want! Contributors can donate any amount, and that in turn guarantees your entry into the festival. You don't need to book a pass! Contribution link along with perks here: http://www.controlaltdelete.in/contribute/control-alt-delete-12/

2. We have 45 independent artists from different parts of India performing this year spread across five stages dedicated to different genres. All profits from the festival, after covering all costs for setup and production, will be divided equally between all artists.

3. There is camping at the festival. You'd be surprised to see how we've managed to create our homes nestled in the heart of Mumbai! Beat the Mumbai traffic and camp out with the artists and crew at the festival.

Options here:

http://www.controlaltdelete.in/camp/

 4. We've got some solid t-shirts designed by Anoop Bhat, who has also designed the main poster for the festival. Stickers and other merchandise will be available at the festival site too. T-shirts available here: https://www.redwolf.in/control-alt-delete

5. We've got a few acts who've been speaking up strongly about the situation in our country and have contributed to some fine protest music tracks in the past few months - Ahmer, BFR Soundsystem (Delhi Sultanate), Ankur Tewari, Park Circus and The Riot Peddlars. You can listen to them on a complete playlist we've dedicated to artists performing at CAD this year! Hope you like what you hear. Listen: bit.ly/CAD12Lineup

6. Like every year, there's food stalls with some scrumptious treat this year, a little flea market, and a merchandise stall that invites any and all artists to leave their merchandise with us to sell, for which 100% of merch sales go to the artist.

We'd really love if you could extend a hand of support and help us promote this festival to the fullest. As we've mentioned time and again, it is extremely important for us to meet the target in order to run everything smoothly.

If you would like to get more info or speak to one of us from the team, or interview any of the artists, please feel free to reach out to us!

