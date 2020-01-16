For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Jan 2020

Armaan Malik’s latest song is dedicated to your best friend!

MUMBAI: Award-winning singer and pop visionary Armaan Malik unveils his first song of the year, Jaane Na Dunga Kahin. Composed and penned down by Yash Narvekar, the song revolves around the relationship between two friends and how they eventually fall in love.

“I’m super stoked to kickstart the decade with a fresh and upbeat track like Jaane Na Dunga Kabhi. This is my first collaboration with a long-time friend and talented musician Yash Narvekar. I really had fun singing this song. The lyrics and melody by Yash are super simple and the catchy beat is definitely something that makes you groove along with it,” says Armaan Malik.

Jaane Na Dunga Kahin serves as the theme for Zee5’s upcoming web-series Never Kiss Your Best Friend featuring Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh in lead roles. The romantic lyrics and peppy music of the track falls in sync with the essence of this Zee5 original.

“This song expresses the feelings between two best friends who are super comfortable with each other and have a certain level of love and chemistry that blossoms into something really special. The song just released and the fans are already calling it the ‘BFF Anthem of The Year’, it feels awesome to get these lovely reactions,” adds the 24-year-old singer.

The music video that premiered on January 15, 2020, is a culmination of snippets from the web series that accentuate Armaan’s heartfelt vocals and gives a sneak-peek into what Never Kiss Your Best Friend will look like.

2020 is going to be a massive year for Armaan because he has ample music in store for his fans, so keep an eye out for updates on his socials.

