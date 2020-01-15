For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Jan 2020 12:44 |  By RnMTeam

Zeds Dead release new compilation album 'We Are Deadbeats Vol.4'

MUMBAI: After an onslaught of explosive singles, Zeds Dead are releasing their new compilation album. We Are Deadbeats Vol.4, out via their own label Deadbeats, is the highly-anticipated fourth installment of their We Are Deadbeats series and follows their critically-acclaimed debut Northern Lights. The new compilation album includes previously released singles "Dead of Night" and "Sound of the Underground" featuring Urbandawn and fully captures the sense of community across the close-knit Deadbeats universe. Additional features include familiar faces Holly and Champagne Drip, alongside the likes of Jauz, Ganja White Night, Omar Linx, Subtronics, and DROELOE.

Zeds Dead says of the album: "We wanted to collaborate with some artists on our label as well as artists that represent the kind of music you'll hear at a Deadbeats show. We are in the process of finishing our second album, and at the same time have been working on these tracks for our live sets. Over time all these tracks started fitting together like a mixtape or compilation of sorts, and we felt it was a natural evolution of the We Are Deadbeats series we've had on the label since it started. It took shape very organically and what was once meant to be a sort of precursor to our album eventually transformed into an album of its own and we're incredibly happy with how it turned out. That second Zeds Dead album is still coming though!"

Listen here:

We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4 arrives at the top of the new year after Zeds Dead x Deadbeats announced DeadRocks 7. Already sold out, the seventh iteration of their two day massive headlining show is set to take place on July 2 and 3 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The seventh iteration of the show follows their 4th annual Deadbeats North American tour, which featured over 100K in attendance, and will take place after dates in San Francisco, Montreal, New Orleans, and Arizona later this year. Tickets are available on their website.

The products of two musically-inclined households, Dylan Mamid and Zachary Rapp-Rovan aka Zeds Dead played piano before moving onto the guitar. As teens, they became enamored with the beats of '90s hip-hop producers (e.g. DJ Premier, Pete Rock) and formed production duo Mass Productions (MP). Like DJ Shadow or RJD2, they explored the boundless potential of hip-hop based instrumental music. This insatiable appetite for sonic exploration has been the guiding principle of their career, the duo continues to showcase their compelling, genre-bending sound through multiple dynamic releases and high-intensity live shows all over the world.

As the brainchild of Zeds Dead, Deadbeats label recently released music from Rusko, Eprom, GRiZ, Subtronics, Shades, 1788-L, Blanke, and many more. In just over 3 years Deadbeats has become a destination label for bass music acts that are pushing boundaries and shaking speakers, the label also showcasing them weekly on their Sirius XM Radio show, now in its fourth year. Their current release, Griztonics, has become a viral sensation on Tik Tok with over one billion plays, and more forthcoming Deadbeats releases include music from Kid Froopy, X&G, Effin, Peekaboo, the upcoming We Are Deadbeats LP from Zeds Dead, and a whole lot more.

