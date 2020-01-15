VYRL Original releases first song of 2020 'Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa' with Prakriti and Sukriti Kakkar

MUMBAI: Kakkar sisters who are prominently known for singing, composing and writing songs. Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar had a bang on year starter with Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa, the song happens to be the first pop and upbeat track of 2020 presented by VYRL Originals.

The song is composed and sung by Prakriti and Sukriti Kakkar, lyrics noted by Siddhant Kaushal and produced by Rishabh Kant.

In conversation with Sukriti and Prakriti about their track they mentioned, “This year happens to be really special for us as our song has released Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa, it’s our third song in collaboration with VYRL Originals. Talking about its musicality we have composed the music and tried to infuse hindustani classical music along with a twist of the 2020’s way of production. It has a very interesting drop which is made using instruments like Harmonium and Dholak at the same time maintaining its urbanic intention with inherent humorous lyrics.

Adding further they said, “The name of the song is sort of confusion like Kehndi haan Kehndi Na, it is something that relates to a girl chasing a boy which is contradictory as of now because we have always seen a boy chasing a girl, so Teri Ankhiyan Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa is pretty much the vibe of the song.

Sukriti and Prakriti had an amazing experience while the shooting of this song sharing that they said, “We shot this song in the picturesque location of Armenia, it was very challenging because we did it in minus temperature and we just hope it is all worth it.

“Making of Kehndi Haan Kehndi Na was the coolest way of making it because we were trying something else and something else that is this song happened, we finished the song composition in less than 20 minutes and then the song was ready in just a day. Right now the vocals that are heard are the first recording so we have kept it in its original form,” they further added.

Talking about their music composing background Sukriti and Prakriti mentioned, “We have just started composing songs and we have a long way to go, this song was made to leave a mark on the pop culture of India because that’s what we are listening to and we believe in which reflects in every song now a days.

In collaboration with VYRL Originals the Kakkar sisters mentioned, “There are so many labels who believe in original songs and gives them a chance but VYRL gives the artist what they deserve it represents them in a way we all want to be represented catering them in videos it’s like a 360 representation which is very rare and they believe in the artist more than the artist themselves does. We are glad we started our career with VYRL Originals.

Stay tuned for more updates as Kakkar sisters are all pepped up for 2020 and have decided to be consistent with their music projects and collaborations.