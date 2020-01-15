For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Jan 2020 13:37 |  By Minal Owal

VYRL Original releases first song of 2020 'Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa' with Prakriti and Sukriti Kakkar

MUMBAI: Kakkar sisters who are prominently known for singing, composing and writing songs.  Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar had a bang on year starter with Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa, the song happens to be the first pop and upbeat track of 2020 presented by VYRL Originals.

The song is composed and sung by Prakriti and Sukriti Kakkar, lyrics noted by Siddhant Kaushal and produced by Rishabh Kant.

In conversation with Sukriti and Prakriti about their track they mentioned, “This year happens to be really special for us as our song has released Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa, it’s our third song in collaboration with VYRL Originals. Talking about its musicality we have composed the music and tried to infuse hindustani classical music along with a twist of the 2020’s way of production. It has a very interesting drop which is made using instruments like Harmonium and Dholak at the same time maintaining its urbanic intention with inherent humorous lyrics.

Adding further they said, “The name of the song is sort of confusion like Kehndi haan Kehndi Na, it is something that relates to a girl chasing a boy which is contradictory as of now because we have always seen a boy chasing a girl, so Teri Ankhiyan Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa is pretty much the vibe of the song.

Sukriti and Prakriti had an amazing experience while the shooting of this song sharing that they said, “We shot this song in the picturesque location of Armenia, it was very challenging because we did it in minus temperature and we just hope it is all worth it.          

“Making of Kehndi Haan Kehndi Na was the coolest way of making it because we were trying something else and something else that is this song happened, we finished the song composition in less than 20 minutes and then the song was ready in just a day. Right now the vocals that are heard are the first recording so we have kept it in its original form,” they further added.

Talking about their music composing background Sukriti and Prakriti mentioned, “We have just started composing songs and we have a long way to go, this song was made to leave a mark on the pop culture of India because that’s what we are listening to and we believe in which reflects in every song now a days.

In collaboration with VYRL Originals the Kakkar sisters mentioned, “There are so many labels who believe in original songs and gives them a chance but VYRL gives the artist what they deserve it represents them in a way we all want to be represented catering them in videos it’s like a 360 representation which is very rare and they believe in the artist more than the artist themselves does. We are glad we started our career with VYRL Originals.  

Stay tuned for more updates as Kakkar sisters are all pepped up for 2020 and have decided to be consistent with their music projects and collaborations.

Tags
Sukriti Prakriti Kakkar VYRL Originals Armenia Siddhant Kaushal
Related news
News | 10 Jan 2020

Sukriti, Prakriti want to be flag-bearers of indie-pop music

MUMBAI: Sisters and singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar have unveiled their latest non-film song "Kehndi haan kehndi naa". They say they would love to be the flag-bearers of new original indie-pop music.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2020

VYRL Originals artists Sukriti and Prakriti launch the first track of 2020 “Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa”

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals brings in 2020 with an upbeat, groovy and a glamourous song, ‘Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa’ by the supremely talented singers- song writers and performers Sukriti and Prakriti.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2019

DJ R3HAB, QARAN join hands for a single

MUMBAI: Indian music composer-singer QARAN has collaborated with Dutch DJ R3HAB for the upcoming fun and quirky track "Ki kehna". It's DJ R3HAB's debut in the Indian music space.

read more
News | 17 Dec 2019

VYRL originals signs talented R.S. Chauhan who has launched new track 'Kol Rakh'

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals exclusively signs the very talented Punjabi Singer R.S. Chauhan for their non-film music repertoire. VYRL Originals is all set to end the year on a high note with R.S. Chauhan’s heartbreak Punjabi song ‘Kol Rakh’.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2019

Jackky Bhagnani, Darshan Raval unveil audio of 'Aa jana'

MUMBAI: After making people dance to their tune with "Kamariya", actor Jackky Bhagnani and singer Darshan Raval have come together again, this time for a track titled "Aa jana". Singer Prak

read more

RnM Biz

News
Regional music consumption hit a three year high among Indian Music lovers in 2019

MUMBAI: India's No.1 music streaming app, Gaana’s annual report on the country’s music consumptiread more

News
Fever 104 FM feted with Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman by GOI for raising Yoga awareness

MUMBAI: Fever 104FM has received an award instituted by the central government for creating awarread more

News
Flutin announces Investment and Creative Collaboration with Indian Pop Star Sukhbir Singh

MUMBAI: Indian pop icon and seasoned music professional Sukhbir Singh is partnering with internatread more

Press Releases
92.7 BIG FM RETAINS ITS LEADERSHIP ONCE AGAIN ACROSS 34 OUT OF 37 MARKETS AS PER INDIA READERSHIP SURVEY 2019 Q3

BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettlread more

News
9XM SoundcastE receives an overwhelming response from the Indian music fraternity

MUMBAI: Launched on 24 th May 2019, 9XM SoundcastE - the podcast featuring talent from the Music read more

top# 5 articles

1
Tulsi joins Guru Randhawa in recreation of his song 'Lahore'

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa's 2017 hit Punjabi song "Lahore' has been recreated as "Lagdi Lahore di" for the Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer "...read more

2
Ameya Dabli salutes the legendary soldiers this Army Day

MUMBAI: Army Day is celebrated to honour our country’s soldiers who set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood, but above all, it...read more

3
Music - Madness JAMS: Aswekeepsearching and Across Seconds at G5A

MUMBAI: Madness JAMS in collaboration with G5A presents a live music gig in the city! Join them for an amazing Friday evening with your close...read more

4
Mitaali Nag launches her new song "Love Se Thodi Khaas"

MUMBAI: Actor and Singer Mitaali Nag recently launched her first original song  ‘‘Love se thodi khaas’’. Mitaali reveals how  friendships go through...read more

5
Himesh Reshammiya: Want to win over audience and critics as an actor

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Himesh Reshammiya returns to acting with "Happy Hardy And Heer" later this month, and he says that he wants to win appreciation...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group