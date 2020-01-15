For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Jan 2020 15:41 |  By RnMTeam

Tulsi joins Guru Randhawa in recreation of his song 'Lahore'

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa's 2017 hit Punjabi song "Lahore' has been recreated as "Lagdi Lahore di" for the Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer "Street Dancer 3D". Singer Tulsi Kumar has given "grunge and a carefree vocal tone" to its new version.

With vocals of Guru and Tulsi, "Lagdi Lahore di" has music by Sachin-Jigar and Guru.

"'Lahore' has been one of the chartbusters of recent times and the version 'Lagdi Lahore di' from 'Street Dancer 3D' has a new groovy vibe to it, keeping the original essence intact by Sachin-Jigar," Tulsi told IANS.

"It's created beautifully and as I heard it, I loved the whole new essence and vibe added to it. I was more than happy to be part of this mega track," she added.

The film version, she shared, has been created in a different way.

"Guru's 'Lahore' was always a winner and, in this version, Sachin-Jigar have added a new melody and a new set of lyrics where female vocals come in. It's always a pleasure working with Guru since we had earlier worked on a lot of tracks like 'Enni soni'. I am sure just like those tracks, audiences will love our collaboration this time too," she said.

As per the new song's "vibe and feel", Tulsi has used "grunge, a carefree vocal tone which sets in the mood and genre of this song".

"Street Dancer 3D", directed by Remo D'souza, also stars Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi.

It is set to release on January 24.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Guru Randhawa Tulsi Kumar Street Dancer 3D Remo D'Souza Nora Fatehi
Related news
News | 06 Jan 2020

Illegal Weapon 2.0 from Street Dancer 3D trends at #1 on YouTube

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D is grabbing all the limelight with its song release and the buzz that it has already created. The trailer has garnered 54 million-plus views on YouTube within just a few weeks of its release.

read more
News | 31 Dec 2019

Top recreated Bollywood songs of 2019

MUMBAI: Nowadays one can witness Bollywood inculcating many recreated songs in their films, especially this year many blockbuster recreated songs have been released which have gone onto receiving hoards of attention. Here we at Radioandmusic bring to you a list of some of them.

read more
News | 31 Dec 2019

Top 10 Punjabi songs of 2019

MUMBAI: 2019 witnessed blockbuster Punjabi songs where artists like Guru Randhawa, Maninder Buttar, Jassie Gill, Harrdy Sandhu and many more have given marvelous hits this year. Over the years Punjabi music industry has done wonders and evolved humonguously.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2019

Eminem inspires Varun Dhawan

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan says he was inspired by a lot of hip-hop artistes including Eminem, who is popular for hits such as "The real slim shady" and "Lose yourself".

read more
News | 26 Dec 2019

Song 'Garmi' from Street Dancer 3D is sure to raise the temperature

MUMBAI: Film Street Dancer 3D had recently released a song Muqabla which is already buzzing on charts and now they have released another song Garmi . The banger club song is sure to be played in all the clubs this New Year eve.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Regional music consumption hit a three year high among Indian Music lovers in 2019

MUMBAI: India's No.1 music streaming app, Gaana’s annual report on the country’s music consumptiread more

News
Fever 104 FM feted with Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman by GOI for raising Yoga awareness

MUMBAI: Fever 104FM has received an award instituted by the central government for creating awarread more

News
Flutin announces Investment and Creative Collaboration with Indian Pop Star Sukhbir Singh

MUMBAI: Indian pop icon and seasoned music professional Sukhbir Singh is partnering with internatread more

Press Releases
92.7 BIG FM RETAINS ITS LEADERSHIP ONCE AGAIN ACROSS 34 OUT OF 37 MARKETS AS PER INDIA READERSHIP SURVEY 2019 Q3

BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettlread more

News
9XM SoundcastE receives an overwhelming response from the Indian music fraternity

MUMBAI: Launched on 24 th May 2019, 9XM SoundcastE - the podcast featuring talent from the Music read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ameya Dabli salutes the legendary soldiers this Army Day

MUMBAI: Army Day is celebrated to honour our country’s soldiers who set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood, but above all, it...read more

2
Music - Madness JAMS: Aswekeepsearching and Across Seconds at G5A

MUMBAI: Madness JAMS in collaboration with G5A presents a live music gig in the city! Join them for an amazing Friday evening with your close...read more

3
Mitaali Nag launches her new song "Love Se Thodi Khaas"

MUMBAI: Actor and Singer Mitaali Nag recently launched her first original song  ‘‘Love se thodi khaas’’. Mitaali reveals how  friendships go through...read more

4
Himesh Reshammiya: Want to win over audience and critics as an actor

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Himesh Reshammiya returns to acting with "Happy Hardy And Heer" later this month, and he says that he wants to win appreciation...read more

5
Billie Eilish on performing 'Bond' theme song: I'm still in shock

MUMBAI: Popstar Billie Eilish is "still in shock" after landing the job of penning and recording the theme song for the new James Bond movie.Eilish...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group