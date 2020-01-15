For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Jan 2020 19:38

NRI Singer Vee Kapoor gets an overwhelming response for his latest song, Pal

MUMBAI: Vee Kapoor has always been attributed to composing a variety of songs like Saavaro, Giridhaari, Wajah Tum Ho, Dekhte Dekhte and many others. As a composer, he has spread his net far and wide by singing a wide genre of songs ranging from spiritual and devotional to giving an acoustic touch to Bollywood songs. His latest song, with Ambika Jois, is an acoustic version of the famous song, Pal sung by Arijit Singh and Duniya sung by Akhil and Dhvani Bhanushali.

Vee Kapoor, a singer-composer based in London, traces his roots back to his home, India. His songs have a prominent Indian touch in them which helps him stand out amongst an entire ocean of talent in the industry. His latest composition gives an acoustic touch to the songs, Pal by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal and Duniya by Akhil and Dhvani Bhanushali. Accompanied by the wonderful Ambika Jois, Vee Kapoor has taken his performance levels a notch higher by adding lyrical and melodious song patterns at various places.

Listen Here: 

Talking about his song, Vee Kapoor says, "Bollywood songs and singers have tremendous potential. An acoustic version of these songs sung by top-notch singers like Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Dhvani Bhanushali help me sing these songs using a different perspective. This helps me nurture the song in a better way." He is happy the way both these songs have churned out and wishes to come up with many more original covers this 2020!

This song is especially close to his heart because it is sung by one of his favorite singers, Arijit Singh. When asked about competition in the industry, he says, "Competition prevails in every industry but that doesn't mean you bother yourself by it. I don't look at other singers in the industry as my competitors because I am continuously learning from them and bettering my performance."

On a parting note, he is happy to see the overwhelming response his latest release has garnered. He wishes to keep doing good music and come up with a variety of songs that will help him take up diverse work. 

