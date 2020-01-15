Mitaali Nag launches her new song "Love Se Thodi Khaas"

MUMBAI: Actor and Singer Mitaali Nag recently launched her first original song ‘‘Love se thodi khaas’’. Mitaali reveals how friendships go through an emotional turmoil if one of them falls for the other, through this song she explains the beauty and power of friendship. The song has an instant connect and will be relatable to anyone who is discovering themselves in this phase of friendship and love.

Mitaali as an actor has worked in various daily soaps and led her career with grace. She began her acting career in 2011 and consistently wowed the audience with her amazing acting skills. Her fans will now discover her beautiful voice through her YouTube channel “Woman Of All Shades” which will have some interesting original and cover songs apart from vlogs.

The song “Love se thodi khaas” is already winning hearts as it is now out on several video and audio platforms as well. The song is been carved with truly relatable lyrics by Late Mr. O.P.Singh , sung by Mitaali Nag, composed by Shashank Gokhale and beautifully directed by Giriraj Singh. It features actor Mandar Jadhav, last seen in and as Shri Gurudev Dutt on Star Pravah.

Mitaali says ‘‘Love se thodi Khaas is the answer to the dilemma of all girls who do not know how to respond to the proposal made by their besties to them. So Gals, if you do not want to hurt your friendship neither do you want to reciprocate the feeling of love, this is your GO TO song!!!’