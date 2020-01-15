For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Jan 2020

India's Raw Star finalist 'Mohit Gaur' is all set to release his new Independent single 'Main Hoon Woh Palak'

MUMBAI: Romance is a strong feeling and the voice of love is music, who better than Mumbai based Independent singer Mohit Gaur to get your heart’s strings strumming to his melodious voice. With his latest single “MAIN HOON WOH PALAK”, Mohit Gaur evokes the romance in one’s mind. *His previous tracks 'Wahin', 'Cupcake', 'Phir Mujhe Dil Se Pukar Tu' impacted the youth so strongly that they connected with his music in a heartbeat.*

*Having done more than 200 gigs, the YouTube sensation Mohit says, “The season of romance is just about to start, and what more can I offer my fans than this. “Have you ever wished on a fallen eyelash, a Palak, in hope that your wish might come true? What if I told you that we are all a fallen eyelash for someone out there. This is a song for selfless love we all do, a song for you and for all those for whom you are that 'Palak' for", he adds.*

'Jigyasa Singh', who is a renowned TV actress, is also a part of this song. She is

playing the love interest of Mohit. She had done shows like “Thapki Pyar Ki” and her recent show “SHAKTI” which is about to start on Colors.

*'Virtual Planet Music' a leading Indian Record Label for Independent artists have released this song. On the take of working with Vikram Singh, he added, “Vikram has the story to say about the song and when he told me about the story I instantly fell in love with it.*

Vikram Singh, Director of Virtual Planet Music is the man behind the success of 2018 most popular independent songs, 'Tera Ghata', 'Emptiness: Tune Mere Janna', 'Mera Jahan', 'Ik Kahani', Ja Ja Ja and many more.

The song is releasing on Mohit Gaur's YouTube channel and all digital platforms worldwide on this 16th of January 2020.*

“MAIN HOON WOH PALAK” has been shot in the beautiful valley of Shimla with a story, which is complementing the song as much relatable to the youth and capturing the breathtaking moments of ones love story.

