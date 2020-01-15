For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Jan 2020 15:18 |  By RnMTeam

Himesh Reshammiya: Want to win over audience and critics as an actor

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Himesh Reshammiya returns to acting with "Happy Hardy And Heer" later this month, and he says that he wants to win appreciation of the audience as well as film critics with his acting. He also informs that he is working on a sequel of his 2014 release, "The Xpose".

"For me, it is important as a performer to end the debate whether I should act in films or not. People have different points of view about my acting, which I appreciate. Some of my films have worked and some haven't. In 'The Xpose', I got a positive response from critics and it also did good business. Now we are making a sequel of the film," said Himesh, while promoting "Happy Hardy And Heer" with co-actor Sonia Mann.

Himesh admits his journey as an actor is not a regular one. "I am not coming through the regular route. It's not a journey of a regular actor. Before becoming a music composer, I worked as a serial producer. I also got success as a singer. I saw ups and down in my journey and I have tried to reinvent myself because I believe that every actor is in search of one magical Friday," he said.

About his upcoming film, he added: "My wife Sonia Kapoor has written the screenplay. She told me that she wanted me to reinvent myself as an actor. She feels I have transformed in terms of look, so people appreciate me for my look. Now, if you act in a good film, the debate over my acting would also end. I did a workshop to prepare myself for this film. This is the first love story that I am working in. I have worked in a comedy film like ‘Khiladi 786', a thriller film like ‘The Xpose' and an action-thriller film like ‘Tera Surroor' in the past."

Himesh continued: "This film was a difficult journey but we are happy with the final result. On 31st January, we will get to know the audience and critics' points of view, and I want to win their hearts. If some people criticise me then I feel I should win their hearts because it motivates to work even harder."

"Happy Hardy And Heer" is directed by Raka and the film will clash at the box-office with the Saif Ali Khan-Tabu starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman".

The film is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand.

