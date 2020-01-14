Miranda Lambert celebrates first responders on upcoming wildcard tour

MUMBAI: Miranda Lambert is giving communities throughout her upcoming Wildcard Tour the chance to shine a spotlight on local first responders.

Radio listeners can nominate local first responders to participating country stations The selected honoree will receive two show tickets and meet & greets with Lambert.

“I was really inspired by Kelly Ford, who honors a first responder every Friday on her show, and last November I got to nominate my husband, Brendan. I wanted to be able to spread that to every city we’re visiting on the Wildcard Tour, and say thank you to the brave men and women who keep those places safe,” said Lambert. “It’s been incredibly inspiring to hear stories of local heroes, and I’m honored to have them as our guests every night.”

The Wildcard Tour gets underway Friday, Jan. 16 in Tupelo, Miss. with special guests Cody Johnson and LANCO. Tickets are available now at MirandaLambert.com.

Wildcard Tour Dates:

Thursday, Jan. 16. BancorpSouth Arena || Tupelo, Miss.+

Friday, Jan. 17 Mississippi Coast Coliseum || Biloxi, Miss.+

Saturday, Jan. 18 Legacy Arena at the BJCC || Birmingham, Ala.+

Thursday, Jan. 23 Verizon Arena || Little Rock, Ark.+

Friday, Jan. 24 Bridgestone Arena || Nashville, Tenn.+

Saturday, Jan. 25 Ford Center || Evansville, Ind.+

Wednesday, Jan. 29 The Birds Nest || Scottsdale, Ariz.#

Friday, Jan. 31 Vivint Smart Home Arena || Salt Lake City, Utah+

Saturday, Feb. 1 Pepsi Center || Denver, Colo.+

Thursday, Feb. 6 Sprint Center || Kansas City, Mo.*

Friday, Feb. 7 BOK Center || Tulsa, Okla.*

Saturday, Feb. 8 American Airlines Center || Dallas, Texas*

Thursday, Feb. 20 Honda Center || Anaheim, Calif.+

Friday, Feb. 21 Viejas Arena || San Diego, Calif.+

Saturday, Feb. 22 Toyota Arena || Ontario, Calif.+

Thursday, Feb. 27 Save Mart Center || Fresno, Calif.+

Friday, Feb. 28 SAP Center || San Jose, Calif.+

Saturday, Feb. 29 Golden 1 Center || Sacramento, Calif.+

Thursday, April 23 Ford Idaho Center Arena || Boise, Idaho+

Friday, April 24 Spokane Arena || Spokane, Wash.+

+Featuring Cody Johnson and LANCO

*Featuring Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum

#Featuring Cody Johnson