As I Lay Dying' enthrall fans at the second edition of the Big Horn music festival in Delhi

MUMBAI: Grammy nominated metal heavyweights As I lay Dying performed in front of an enormously energized crowd at the second edition of the Big Horn music festival 2020 organized by Skillbox - an art social network and discovery platform - in New Delhi on the 10 of January at QLA , Qutub Institutional Area . Founded in 2000 and hailing from San Diego, California, this Rockefeller band is embarking on their Asia tour in support of their latest and 7 debut studio album 'Shaped By Fire' to Delhi NCR. Till date, the band has released seven albums, one split album, and two compilation albums and are famously celebrated as a gnarly, quick-paced brand of heavy music by the Rolling Stone magazine.

The band got onto the stage, engaging with the cheering crowd with the spectacular Qutub Minar in the backdrop creating the perfect ambience for a world class music festival. In their hour long performance, they treated fans to some of their most popular tracks including Shaped By Fire, The Darkest Nights & Blinded to name a few . The global band signed off with Confined leaving the crowd craving for more. One of the fans of the band and a heavy metal and rock enthusiast, Arpit Sharma, said, ‘ It’s was a dream come true watching As I Lay Dying play live in India. The music was outstanding, the vibe was great and I guess that’s all that matters to a music aficionado.’

Big Horn 2020 also witnessed performances by Indian metal bands Alien Sky Cult, IOISH, TRANCEMIGRATE and Before Christ.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Anmol Kukreja, Co-Founder and CEO, Skillbox Pvt. Ltd., said, ‘ With the second edition of the Big Horn music festival, we wanted to raise the bar for heavy metal music performances in India and we have lived up to our expectation. With a global band like As I Lay Dying headlining the festival, supporting acts by our very own home grown bands like Alient Sky Cult, IOISH and TRANCEMIGRATE playing some great music and the pulsating energy among the audience, it’s been a fulfilling endeavor.’