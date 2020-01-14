For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jan 2020 13:58 |  By RnMTeam

As I Lay Dying' enthrall fans at the second edition of the Big Horn music festival in Delhi

MUMBAI: Grammy nominated metal heavyweights As I lay Dying performed in front of an enormously energized crowd at the second edition of the Big Horn music festival 2020 organized by Skillbox - an art social network and discovery platform - in New Delhi on the 10 of January at QLA , Qutub Institutional Area . Founded in 2000 and hailing from San Diego, California, this Rockefeller band is embarking on their Asia tour in support of their latest and 7 debut studio album 'Shaped By Fire' to Delhi NCR. Till date, the band has released seven albums, one split album, and two compilation albums and are famously celebrated as a gnarly, quick-paced brand of heavy music by the Rolling Stone magazine.

The band got onto the stage, engaging with the cheering crowd with the spectacular Qutub Minar in the backdrop creating the perfect ambience for a world class music festival. In their hour long performance, they treated fans to some of their most popular tracks including Shaped By Fire, The Darkest Nights & Blinded to name a few . The global band signed off with Confined leaving the crowd craving for more. One of the fans of the band and a heavy metal and rock enthusiast, Arpit Sharma, said, ‘ It’s was a dream come true watching As I Lay Dying play live in India. The music was outstanding, the vibe was great and I guess that’s all that matters to a music aficionado.’

Big Horn 2020 also witnessed performances by Indian metal bands Alien Sky Cult, IOISH, TRANCEMIGRATE and Before Christ.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event,  Anmol Kukreja, Co-Founder and CEO, Skillbox Pvt. Ltd., said, ‘ With the second edition of the Big Horn music festival, we wanted to raise the bar for heavy metal music performances in India and we have lived up to our expectation. With a global band like As I Lay Dying headlining the festival, supporting acts by our very own home grown bands like Alient Sky Cult, IOISH and TRANCEMIGRATE playing some great music and the pulsating energy among the audience, it’s been a fulfilling endeavor.’

Tags
GRAMMY Qutub Minar Big Horn music festival As I lay Dying
Related news
News | 09 Jan 2020

Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to perform on the 62nd annual Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: The Recording Academy® has confirmed its first slate of performers for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2019

Friends' theme songwriter Allee Willis passes away

MUMBAI: Songwriter Allee Willis, who is best known for composing the theme song of the popular sitcom "Friends", passed away on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest. She was 72.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2019

Singer Khalid to perform in India in April 2020

MUMBAI: International pop artist Khalid will be performing in India for the first time in April next year. The singer on Tuesday announced nine Asia dates as part of his "Khalid Free Spirit World Tour" with

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

For Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, music defines mush

MUMBAI: If singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are officially Shawmila now, the young It couple reveals their music had a big role to play in defining the course of their love life lately.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2019

Raja Kumari releases official music video of 'Karma'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari has released the official music video of her track Karma. She says the track is a reminder that beautiful things come to life when strong women put their skills together.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Fever 104 FM feted with Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman by GOI for raising Yoga awareness

MUMBAI: Fever 104FM has received an award instituted by the central government for creating awarread more

News
Flutin announces Investment and Creative Collaboration with Indian Pop Star Sukhbir Singh

MUMBAI: Indian pop icon and seasoned music professional Sukhbir Singh is partnering with internatread more

Press Releases
92.7 BIG FM RETAINS ITS LEADERSHIP ONCE AGAIN ACROSS 34 OUT OF 37 MARKETS AS PER INDIA READERSHIP SURVEY 2019 Q3

BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettlread more

News
9XM SoundcastE receives an overwhelming response from the Indian music fraternity

MUMBAI: Launched on 24 th May 2019, 9XM SoundcastE - the podcast featuring talent from the Music read more

News
BIG FM comes on board as an official radio partner with Jammin S3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has partnered with Motion Conteread more

top# 5 articles

1
Billie Eilish to record James Bond song for new movie?

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish is reportedly set to become the youngest artist to ever record a James Bond theme.Eilish is reportedly penning the...read more

2
Miranda Lambert celebrates first responders on upcoming wildcard tour

MUMBAI: Miranda Lambert is giving communities throughout her upcoming Wildcard Tour the chance to shine a spotlight on local first responders.Radio...read more

3
SYDNEY FATE announce new album Silicon Nitride out April 3, watch their new music video "Sound Alive"

MUMBAI: Cardiff, United Kingdom alternative metal band Sydney Fate will release their debut full-length album entitled Silicon Nitride on April 3,...read more

4
Rapper Cardi B aspires to be a politician

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B, who has been vocal about her disdain for Donald Trump's presidency and government hinted on Twitter that she aspires to...read more

5
Know Khushboo Grewal, journey of a VJ/actor who turned into a playback singer

MUMBAI: Khushboo Grewal, who belongs to a family of doctors in Chandigarh emerged in the entertainment industry initially as a VJ.Khushboo, who...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group