For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jan 2020 14:02 |  By RnMTeam

Billie Eilish to record James Bond song for new movie?

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish is reportedly set to become the youngest artist to ever record a James Bond theme.

Eilish is reportedly penning the title track for the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die", reports aceshowbiz.com.

The news was first reported by the Bond blog MI6-HQ, who wrote, "MI6 understands that American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will be performing the title song to the 25th James Bond film 'No Time To Die'."

If true, the honour would be the latest addition to 18-year-old Eilish's credit, and she would be following in the footsteps of Sam Smith, Adele, and Shirley Bassey by singing the tune.

James Bond film officials have yet to comment on the report.

"No Time to Die" marks Daniel Craig's final outing as British spy 007, and is due for release on April 2, 2020.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Billie Eilish James Bond Singer Sam Smith Adele Shirley Bassey No Time to Die
Related news
News | 11 Jan 2020

Billie Eilish shares bikini pics of her Hawaiian getaway

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish is currently enjoying her Hawaiin getaway.She headed to Kaua'i, Hawaii's most adventurous island with her friends.

read more
News | 08 Jan 2020

Tum Hi Aana makes me feel lucky as a composer: Payal Dev

MUMBAI: A multi-skilled personality Payal Dev who started her career as a playback singer has given Bollywood multiple pop songs such as Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan, The Jawaani Song and Yu Karke just to name a few.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2020

Neha Kakkar's BTS moments

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar fame of Bollywood industry who has intoned for numerous songs has grabbed a million hearts. Her impish nature makes her outstanding while she performs on stage.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2019

Cheryl doesn't know how to clean her home

MUMBAI: Pop star Cheryl says she can't clean her own home as she never learned how to handle housework.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2019

Akasa: Lauv is warm and humble

MUMBAI: Singer Akasa Singh says American singer-songwriter Lauv is warm and humble beyond being talented. Akasa, popular for singing foot-tapping numbers like "Kheech meri photo" and "Thug Ranjha", got a chance to work with Lauv on song "Dil na jaaneya" from film "Good Newwz".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Fever 104 FM feted with Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman by GOI for raising Yoga awareness

MUMBAI: Fever 104FM has received an award instituted by the central government for creating awarread more

News
Flutin announces Investment and Creative Collaboration with Indian Pop Star Sukhbir Singh

MUMBAI: Indian pop icon and seasoned music professional Sukhbir Singh is partnering with internatread more

Press Releases
92.7 BIG FM RETAINS ITS LEADERSHIP ONCE AGAIN ACROSS 34 OUT OF 37 MARKETS AS PER INDIA READERSHIP SURVEY 2019 Q3

BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettlread more

News
9XM SoundcastE receives an overwhelming response from the Indian music fraternity

MUMBAI: Launched on 24 th May 2019, 9XM SoundcastE - the podcast featuring talent from the Music read more

News
BIG FM comes on board as an official radio partner with Jammin S3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has partnered with Motion Conteread more

top# 5 articles

1
Miranda Lambert celebrates first responders on upcoming wildcard tour

MUMBAI: Miranda Lambert is giving communities throughout her upcoming Wildcard Tour the chance to shine a spotlight on local first responders.Radio...read more

2
SYDNEY FATE announce new album Silicon Nitride out April 3, watch their new music video "Sound Alive"

MUMBAI: Cardiff, United Kingdom alternative metal band Sydney Fate will release their debut full-length album entitled Silicon Nitride on April 3,...read more

3
Rapper Cardi B aspires to be a politician

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B, who has been vocal about her disdain for Donald Trump's presidency and government hinted on Twitter that she aspires to...read more

4
Know Khushboo Grewal, journey of a VJ/actor who turned into a playback singer

MUMBAI: Khushboo Grewal, who belongs to a family of doctors in Chandigarh emerged in the entertainment industry initially as a VJ.Khushboo, who...read more

5
Justin and Hailey Bieber step out for a morning hike

MUMBAI: Star couple Justin and Hailey Bieber recently began their day on a healthy note by stepping out for a morning hike in Los Angeles. The couple...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group