For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jan 2020 12:24 |  By RnMTeam

Believe 'Signs' Canvas, Signer of Bollywood Stars

MUMBAI: Believe, the leading technology and artist services company, announced today that it has acquired Canvas Talent, an India-based artist services, development, and booking company. This brings new opportunities to high-profile artists on the Canvas roster and a new suite of service capabilities to Believe’s existing stable of artists and partners in one of the world’s fastest-growing music markets.

Canvas provides artist services, development and A&R to a fleet of Indian artists and Bollywood stars, including Anand Bhaskar Collective, Farhan Akhtar and Ayushmann Khurrana. The company’s track record has further grown with recent signing of singer, songwriter, and composer Rochak Kohli. As part of this acquisition Anurag Rao, CEO of Canvas, will join Believe as A&R and strategic partnerships Director in India. The booking division of Canvas will be rebranded Believe Live under the management of Vaibhav Mota. They will both report into Vivek Raina, Believe India Director.

“Anurag has built Canvas into the premier partner for fast-rising artists and Bollywood stars,” said Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO, Believe. “Based on a shared level of expertise, and a commitment to transparency and partnership, we will together provide unmatched service and opportunity for our clients.”

“I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished on our own and can’t imaginea better partner to take our artists to the next level’, said Anurag Rao, CEO, Canvas “At Believe we are incubating multiple ways of creating and enabling artist-centric independent music, which create new avenues for distribution, monetization, and promotions. I look forward to work on key partnerships across music businesses and talent development for our India business”.

“With the expertise of Anurag, Vaibhav and their entire team, we are multiplying opportunities for the artists we partner with. This larger bouquet of services, now including live booking and A&R, is in line with our mission to best serve our Artists with innovation, fairness, and care. I am thrilled to welcome them in the team”, said Vivek Raina, Director Believe India.

Tags
undefined
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
Fever 104 FM feted with Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman by GOI for raising Yoga awareness

MUMBAI: Fever 104FM has received an award instituted by the central government for creating awarread more

News
Flutin announces Investment and Creative Collaboration with Indian Pop Star Sukhbir Singh

MUMBAI: Indian pop icon and seasoned music professional Sukhbir Singh is partnering with internatread more

Press Releases
92.7 BIG FM RETAINS ITS LEADERSHIP ONCE AGAIN ACROSS 34 OUT OF 37 MARKETS AS PER INDIA READERSHIP SURVEY 2019 Q3

BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettlread more

News
9XM SoundcastE receives an overwhelming response from the Indian music fraternity

MUMBAI: Launched on 24 th May 2019, 9XM SoundcastE - the podcast featuring talent from the Music read more

News
BIG FM comes on board as an official radio partner with Jammin S3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has partnered with Motion Conteread more

top# 5 articles

1
As I Lay Dying' enthrall fans at the second edition of the Big Horn music festival in Delhi

MUMBAI: Grammy nominated metal heavyweights As I lay Dying performed in front of an enormously energized crowd at the second edition of the Big Horn...read more

2
Miranda Lambert celebrates first responders on upcoming wildcard tour

MUMBAI: Miranda Lambert is giving communities throughout her upcoming Wildcard Tour the chance to shine a spotlight on local first responders.Radio...read more

3
Selena Gomez was happier off social media

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Selena Gomez says she was "so much happier" when she was off social media. In an interview on "New Music Daily" on Apple Music...read more

4
Billie Eilish to record James Bond song for new movie?

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish is reportedly set to become the youngest artist to ever record a James Bond theme.Eilish is reportedly penning the...read more

5
SYDNEY FATE announce new album Silicon Nitride out April 3, watch their new music video "Sound Alive"

MUMBAI: Cardiff, United Kingdom alternative metal band Sydney Fate will release their debut full-length album entitled Silicon Nitride on April 3,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group