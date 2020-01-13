Visually-challenged singer records for Marathi film

MUMBAI: Visually-challenged vocalist Dr Divya Bijur has sung a romantic number for a Marathi movie titled "Vikun Taak".

Divya, who is a physiotherapist by calling, recorded the song, "Dolya mandi, tujha chandva", for "Vikun Taak", which is a socio-comedy focusing on organ donation.

"I cannot see since birth due to an optic nerve condition defect. Organ donation is extremely helpful and can save lives. 'Vikun Taak' emphasises on this topic in a subtle way. Having got an opportunity to sing a song in such a film is a great feeling," said Divya.

"I don't have eyesight but I can see that the message of organ donation will reach every household through 'Vikun Taak'," she added.

Uttung Thakur, producer of the film, which is directed by Sameer Patil, said: "When I heard her sing for the first time, I knew she would be the one best fit for our song. If she appeals through her song, the message will be loud and clear. We are thankful to her for accepting our request to sing a song for us."

The film also features Chunky Pandey, who is making his Marathi film debut with it.

"Doing a film in Marathi, and a socio-comedy genre has always been on my wishlist. Marathi humor cannot be compared. I just love the language. Being born in Mumbai, speaking Marathi has never been a problem because if Hindi is my mother tongue, Marathi is my father tongue," the actor had said.

(Source: IANS)