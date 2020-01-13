For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jan 2020 18:35 |  By RnMTeam

Rapper Cardi B aspires to be a politician

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B, who has been vocal about her disdain for Donald Trump's presidency and government hinted on Twitter that she aspires to become a politician.

The 27-year-old star posted on Sunday: "I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don't agree with Government," reports aceshowbiz.com.

On what possibly drives her latest passion, she said: "Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American."

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker said that she would further address it in an Instagram Live, tweeting: "I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it ...So imma come back to my last two tweets another day. Imma talk about it another day."

Later, the rapper came back on the micro-blogging website with a claim that she could get into the Congress with a proper educational background.

"I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deada** have so much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table," so she wrote.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Cardi B Donald Trump Twitter music
Related news
News | 13 Jan 2020

Know Khushboo Grewal, journey of a VJ/actor who turned into a playback singer

MUMBAI: Khushboo Grewal, who belongs to a family of doctors in Chandigarh emerged in the entertainment industry initially as a VJ.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

Boy band EXO's Chen announces marriage, expecting first child

MUMBAI: Popular Korean-Chinese boy band EXO's member Chen sent fans into a frenzy with a sudden marriage announcement.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

Visually-challenged singer records for Marathi film

MUMBAI: Visually-challenged vocalist Dr Divya Bijur has sung a romantic number for a Marathi movie titled "Vikun Taak".

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

Sam Feldt returns with new single '2 Hearts'

MUMBAI: After amassing over 240 million streams on 'Post Malone’, Sam Feldt returns with new single ‘2 Hearts’ out on One Seven Music/Four Music Production GmbH/Sony Music Entertainment/Spinnin’ Records on January 10th.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

AR Rahman records new song with Kaveri Kapur

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman has recorded a new song with the budding singer Kaveri Kapur. The song is about a severed relationship that is beyond the point of redemption.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Fever 104 FM feted with Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman by GOI for raising Yoga awareness

MUMBAI: Fever 104FM has received an award instituted by the central government for creating awarread more

News
Flutin announces Investment and Creative Collaboration with Indian Pop Star Sukhbir Singh

MUMBAI: Indian pop icon and seasoned music professional Sukhbir Singh is partnering with internatread more

Press Releases
92.7 BIG FM RETAINS ITS LEADERSHIP ONCE AGAIN ACROSS 34 OUT OF 37 MARKETS AS PER INDIA READERSHIP SURVEY 2019 Q3

BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettlread more

News
9XM SoundcastE receives an overwhelming response from the Indian music fraternity

MUMBAI: Launched on 24 th May 2019, 9XM SoundcastE - the podcast featuring talent from the Music read more

News
BIG FM comes on board as an official radio partner with Jammin S3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has partnered with Motion Conteread more

top# 5 articles

1
Know Khushboo Grewal, journey of a VJ/actor who turned into a playback singer

MUMBAI: Khushboo Grewal, who belongs to a family of doctors in Chandigarh emerged in the entertainment industry initially as a VJ.Khushboo, who...read more

2
Here's how Jennifer Lopez inspired 'Fleabag'

MUMBAI: "Fleabag" creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge says singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and dirty Latin words acted as sources of inspiration for...read more

3
Boy band EXO's Chen announces marriage, expecting first child

MUMBAI: Popular Korean-Chinese boy band EXO's member Chen sent fans into a frenzy with a sudden marriage announcement. On Monday, January 13, the...read more

4
AR Rahman records new song with Kaveri Kapur

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman has recorded a new song with the budding singer Kaveri Kapur. The song is about a severed relationship that is...read more

5
RED FM's 'The Yellow Taxi Music Project' celebrated the spirit of Kolkata

MUMBAI: India’s largest and most awarded private radio network, 93.5 RED FM hosted a day long musical soiree ‘The Yellow Taxi Music Project’ with the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group