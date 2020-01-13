For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jan 2020 18:03 |  By RnMTeam

Here's how Jennifer Lopez inspired 'Fleabag'

MUMBAI: "Fleabag" creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge says singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and dirty Latin words acted as sources of inspiration for her hit award-winning series.

She revealed her inspiration while accepting the win for Best Comedy Series at the 25th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Phoebe gave special thanks to her sister and "Fleabag" composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, saying that her music had "covered and elevated" the "slightly mediocre bits" of the show.

Phoebe also shared a "little secret".

"She put in a little secret in for anyone who can speak Latin, but all the words that the thing is singing in Latin during the songs are completely filthy," Phoebe said, adding: "So thank you for keeping the DNA of the show right in even to the classiest music possible."

She also thanked producers -- the BBC and Amazon, and wrapped by giving a shout-out to Lopez. She said that Lopez inspired a certain "hot" and popular character in the comedy.

"This is a bit of a random shout-out, but you have no idea how much you can accidentally inspire people just by doing your work," Waller-Bridge said, adding: "Somebody who inspires this show in a way they will never know and that is J.Lo. I decided that the priest's favorite song was 'Jenny from the block' and it opens the entire character up for me, so I don't know where she is, but that's really genuine, so thank you."

"Fleabag" also took home awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actor in a comedy series.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jennifer Lopez BBC Amazon Fleabag
Related news
News | 09 Jan 2020

Selena Gomez opens up about single life, mental health

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez says there are perks to being single.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2020

JLo invited to Washington by Ruth Bader Ginsburg

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has been invited to Washington, D.C. by US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Lopez said she and her fiance Alex Rodriguez, had celebrated their engagement in March 2019 by watching Ginsburg's RBG documentary, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2019

Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned body in red outfit

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez showed off her perfect figure in a red two-piece athleisure outfit as she soaked up the sun in Miami, Florida this Christmas.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2019

J.Lo paints Big Apple red with A-Rod

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez was out painting the Big Apple red with fiance Alex Rodriguez this weekend.

read more
News | 28 Nov 2019

JLo: Terrible things happened in the beginning of my career

MUMBAI: Actress Jennifer Lopez says she had to go through terrible things in the beginning of her career. The 50-year-old also added that she learnt how to behave in the public eye though trial-and-error method, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Fever 104 FM feted with Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman by GOI for raising Yoga awareness

MUMBAI: Fever 104FM has received an award instituted by the central government for creating awarread more

News
Flutin announces Investment and Creative Collaboration with Indian Pop Star Sukhbir Singh

MUMBAI: Indian pop icon and seasoned music professional Sukhbir Singh is partnering with internatread more

Press Releases
92.7 BIG FM RETAINS ITS LEADERSHIP ONCE AGAIN ACROSS 34 OUT OF 37 MARKETS AS PER INDIA READERSHIP SURVEY 2019 Q3

BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettlread more

News
9XM SoundcastE receives an overwhelming response from the Indian music fraternity

MUMBAI: Launched on 24 th May 2019, 9XM SoundcastE - the podcast featuring talent from the Music read more

News
BIG FM comes on board as an official radio partner with Jammin S3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has partnered with Motion Conteread more

top# 5 articles

1
Boy band EXO's Chen announces marriage, expecting first child

MUMBAI: Popular Korean-Chinese boy band EXO's member Chen sent fans into a frenzy with a sudden marriage announcement. On Monday, January 13, the...read more

2
AR Rahman records new song with Kaveri Kapur

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman has recorded a new song with the budding singer Kaveri Kapur. The song is about a severed relationship that is...read more

3
RED FM's 'The Yellow Taxi Music Project' celebrated the spirit of Kolkata

MUMBAI: India’s largest and most awarded private radio network, 93.5 RED FM hosted a day long musical soiree ‘The Yellow Taxi Music Project’ with the...read more

4
Ellen Pompeo on Justin Chambers' exit from 'Grey's Anatomy'

MUMBAI: Actress Ellen Pompeo has briefly addressed her co-star Justin Chambers' exit from their long-running show "Grey's Anatomy". Responding to a...read more

5
Chhapaak' hero Laxmi Agarwal now a TikTok star

MUMBAI: Laxmi Agarwal has become a social media star thanks to "Chhapaak". The acid attack survivor, whose life story has inspired the Deepika...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group