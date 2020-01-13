For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jan 2020 17:54 |  By RnMTeam

Boy band EXO's Chen announces marriage, expecting first child

MUMBAI: Popular Korean-Chinese boy band EXO's member Chen sent fans into a frenzy with a sudden marriage announcement.

On Monday, January 13, the South Korean singer announced that he's getting married with his girlfriend "with whom I want to spend the rest of my life", he declared. She is pregnant with their child, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a handwritten letter upload on a portal LYSN, the 28-year-old star wrote: "Hello. This is Chen. I am writing this because I have something to say to our fans. Although I am very nervous and anxious on how to say this, I wanted to tell our fans this first as you have given me such great love, I am writing this message even with flawed phrases," so he began his letter, as translated.

"I have a girlfriend with whom I want to spend the rest of my life."

"Although worries and concerns came first when (thinking) about the situations that will follow this decision, but because I wanted to inform this sudden news as quickly as possible to my members, company, and especially our fans who are proud of me, so you all won't be shocked, I was in discussion with the company and members," the "singer added.

Referring to his unborn baby, Chen added: "In the midst of that, a blessing came to us. Because the situation became one where I couldn't do the things I planned with the company and members, I was quite taken aback, but I also found strength through this blessing."

"I am very thankful to my members who sincerely congratulated me after hearing this news, and I deeply thank our fans who send me overwhelming love even though I am flawed. I will never forget my grateful heart, I will always try my best from my position without change, and I will repay the love you gave me. Thank you always."

Chen and EXO's agency had also released a statement regarding the singer's decision to get married.

"Chen has met someone precious to him and will be getting married. The bride is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with only their families in attendance. Chen will continue to work hard as an artist. We ask you to send Chen lots of blessings and messages of celebration. Thank you."

A source from the company also confirmed that Chen's fiancee is pregnant, saying, "It is true that Chen's bride-to-be is pregnant." However, the insider refused to reveal how far she is in her pregnancy.

(Source: IANS)

Also watch:

Tags
boy band BTS music Kpop EXO
Related news
News | 13 Jan 2020

Know Khushboo Grewal, journey of a VJ/actor who turned into a playback singer

MUMBAI: Khushboo Grewal, who belongs to a family of doctors in Chandigarh emerged in the entertainment industry initially as a VJ.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

Rapper Cardi B aspires to be a politician

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B, who has been vocal about her disdain for Donald Trump's presidency and government hinted on Twitter that she aspires to become a politician.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

Visually-challenged singer records for Marathi film

MUMBAI: Visually-challenged vocalist Dr Divya Bijur has sung a romantic number for a Marathi movie titled "Vikun Taak".

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

Sam Feldt returns with new single '2 Hearts'

MUMBAI: After amassing over 240 million streams on 'Post Malone’, Sam Feldt returns with new single ‘2 Hearts’ out on One Seven Music/Four Music Production GmbH/Sony Music Entertainment/Spinnin’ Records on January 10th.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

AR Rahman records new song with Kaveri Kapur

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman has recorded a new song with the budding singer Kaveri Kapur. The song is about a severed relationship that is beyond the point of redemption.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Fever 104 FM feted with Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman by GOI for raising Yoga awareness

MUMBAI: Fever 104FM has received an award instituted by the central government for creating awarread more

News
Flutin announces Investment and Creative Collaboration with Indian Pop Star Sukhbir Singh

MUMBAI: Indian pop icon and seasoned music professional Sukhbir Singh is partnering with internatread more

Press Releases
92.7 BIG FM RETAINS ITS LEADERSHIP ONCE AGAIN ACROSS 34 OUT OF 37 MARKETS AS PER INDIA READERSHIP SURVEY 2019 Q3

BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettlread more

News
9XM SoundcastE receives an overwhelming response from the Indian music fraternity

MUMBAI: Launched on 24 th May 2019, 9XM SoundcastE - the podcast featuring talent from the Music read more

News
BIG FM comes on board as an official radio partner with Jammin S3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has partnered with Motion Conteread more

top# 5 articles

1
AR Rahman records new song with Kaveri Kapur

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman has recorded a new song with the budding singer Kaveri Kapur. The song is about a severed relationship that is...read more

2
RED FM's 'The Yellow Taxi Music Project' celebrated the spirit of Kolkata

MUMBAI: India’s largest and most awarded private radio network, 93.5 RED FM hosted a day long musical soiree ‘The Yellow Taxi Music Project’ with the...read more

3
Ellen Pompeo on Justin Chambers' exit from 'Grey's Anatomy'

MUMBAI: Actress Ellen Pompeo has briefly addressed her co-star Justin Chambers' exit from their long-running show "Grey's Anatomy". Responding to a...read more

4
Chhapaak' hero Laxmi Agarwal now a TikTok star

MUMBAI: Laxmi Agarwal has become a social media star thanks to "Chhapaak". The acid attack survivor, whose life story has inspired the Deepika...read more

5
Selena Gomez was happier off social media

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Selena Gomez says she was "so much happier" when she was off social media. In an interview on "New Music Daily" on Apple Music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group