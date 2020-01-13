For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jan 2020 13:43 |  By RnMTeam

Azadi Records release three videos of Prabh Deep, Seedhe Maut and Tienas

MUMBAI: Azadi Records have released their songs releases with artists Prabh Deep, Seedhe Maut, Tienas from last week of December 2019 until now.

Have a look below.

Tienas - 10-18

Tienas has released a new music video for his song 10-18. The track was a part of his debut album ‘O’, released through Azadi Records in June 2019. The video was released yesterday, 12th January 2020.

Prabh Deep - Amar

After travelling on his K I N G Tour, Prabh Deep released the video for song Amar from his recent EP K I N G on his birthday - 26th December 2019.

Seedhe Maut x Sez On The Beat - Dehshat

The video was released on 28th December 2019. The song is from their debut album Bayaan.

Tags
Prabh Deep Seedhe Maut X Sez music
Related news
News | 13 Jan 2020

Know Khushboo Grewal, journey of a VJ/actor who turned into a playback singer

MUMBAI: Khushboo Grewal, who belongs to a family of doctors in Chandigarh emerged in the entertainment industry initially as a VJ.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

Rapper Cardi B aspires to be a politician

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B, who has been vocal about her disdain for Donald Trump's presidency and government hinted on Twitter that she aspires to become a politician.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

Boy band EXO's Chen announces marriage, expecting first child

MUMBAI: Popular Korean-Chinese boy band EXO's member Chen sent fans into a frenzy with a sudden marriage announcement.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

Visually-challenged singer records for Marathi film

MUMBAI: Visually-challenged vocalist Dr Divya Bijur has sung a romantic number for a Marathi movie titled "Vikun Taak".

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

Sam Feldt returns with new single '2 Hearts'

MUMBAI: After amassing over 240 million streams on 'Post Malone’, Sam Feldt returns with new single ‘2 Hearts’ out on One Seven Music/Four Music Production GmbH/Sony Music Entertainment/Spinnin’ Records on January 10th.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Fever 104 FM feted with Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman by GOI for raising Yoga awareness

MUMBAI: Fever 104FM has received an award instituted by the central government for creating awarread more

News
Flutin announces Investment and Creative Collaboration with Indian Pop Star Sukhbir Singh

MUMBAI: Indian pop icon and seasoned music professional Sukhbir Singh is partnering with internatread more

Press Releases
92.7 BIG FM RETAINS ITS LEADERSHIP ONCE AGAIN ACROSS 34 OUT OF 37 MARKETS AS PER INDIA READERSHIP SURVEY 2019 Q3

BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettlread more

News
9XM SoundcastE receives an overwhelming response from the Indian music fraternity

MUMBAI: Launched on 24 th May 2019, 9XM SoundcastE - the podcast featuring talent from the Music read more

News
BIG FM comes on board as an official radio partner with Jammin S3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has partnered with Motion Conteread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sam Feldt returns with new single '2 Hearts'

MUMBAI: After amassing over 240 million streams on 'Post Malone’, Sam Feldt returns with new single ‘2 Hearts’ out on One Seven Music/Four Music...read more

2
Ellen Pompeo on Justin Chambers' exit from 'Grey's Anatomy'

MUMBAI: Actress Ellen Pompeo has briefly addressed her co-star Justin Chambers' exit from their long-running show "Grey's Anatomy". Responding to a...read more

3
Visually-challenged singer records for Marathi film

MUMBAI: Visually-challenged vocalist Dr Divya Bijur has sung a romantic number for a Marathi movie titled "Vikun Taak". Divya, who is a...read more

4
AR Rahman records new song with Kaveri Kapur

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman has recorded a new song with the budding singer Kaveri Kapur. The song is about a severed relationship that is...read more

5
Boy band EXO's Chen announces marriage, expecting first child

MUMBAI: Popular Korean-Chinese boy band EXO's member Chen sent fans into a frenzy with a sudden marriage announcement. On Monday, January 13, the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group