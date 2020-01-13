Azadi Records release three videos of Prabh Deep, Seedhe Maut and Tienas

MUMBAI: Azadi Records have released their songs releases with artists Prabh Deep, Seedhe Maut, Tienas from last week of December 2019 until now.

Have a look below.

Tienas - 10-18

Tienas has released a new music video for his song 10-18. The track was a part of his debut album ‘O’, released through Azadi Records in June 2019. The video was released yesterday, 12th January 2020.

Prabh Deep - Amar

After travelling on his K I N G Tour, Prabh Deep released the video for song Amar from his recent EP K I N G on his birthday - 26th December 2019.

Seedhe Maut x Sez On The Beat - Dehshat

The video was released on 28th December 2019. The song is from their debut album Bayaan.