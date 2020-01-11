Voice Of The People: Protest Music In India

MUMBAI: India entered the new decade with a spirit of revolution as millions of people across the nation took to the streets to protest against the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act, the proposed National Register of Citizens, divisive governance and eventually, the state-backed violence used in retaliation to the protests.

Over the last few weeks the news of vigilante violence aimed at students, excessive use of force by police, detention, arrests and the brutality faced by brave protestors has filled anyone with a socio-political and moral conscience with anxiety and distress. In light of all this, we felt it difficult to continue speaking about alternative music and culture without addressing the current political climate.

However, amidst the despair and disappointment, there has emerged a feeling of hope that the tides just might be starting to turn, and an overwhelming respect for those who continue to fight to preserve the secular fabric of India – which has included contributions from the independent musicians of the country, whose voice deserve to be heard.

Before we resume regular transmissions next week, we’ve highlighted some of our favourite tunes of rebellion that have come out recently, along with inputs from the artists, to help spread their message.