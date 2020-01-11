For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Jan 2020

Reewa looks forward to her first solo album's release

MUMBAI: Singer Reewa, daughter of popular singers Roop Kumar Rathod and Sunali Rathod, is excited about the release of her first solo album later this month.

After her first single "Maula" in 2018 and "Saanwal" (with Zakir Hussain) in 2019, the young singer and composer is now coming up with her first solo album titled "Saaya Tere Ishq Ka".

"'Saaya Tere Ishq Ka' (STIK) means the world to me. The music is straight from the heart and I have tried to keep it as raw as possible and have put every ounce of energy into it. There are no gimmicks," Reewa said.

"I'm experimental by nature, always exploring my creativity and I discovered a 'new me' while writing 'Saaya Tere Ishq Ka'. Words aren't enough to thank Gulzar Sahab and I am highly indebted to him for believing in me. He is the backbone and the power behind this entire project," she added about the veteran lyricist who has contributed to her new music.

American producer-engineer-mixer Brian Malouf, who has worked with international artistes such as Michael Jackson, Queen, Madonna, Pearl Jam and Stevie Wonder, has mixed and mastered the title track of Reewa's album.

"Reewa's music is the dream combination of traditional jazz and ultra modern 21st century pop, wrapped in a gorgeous vocal instrument, and seasoned with a huge pinch of soul. Mixing it was both a dream and a challenge and I cannot wait to hear more from her," Malouf said.

The album will be launched by Times Music.

(Source: IANS)

