News |  11 Jan 2020 13:31 |  By RnMTeam

Oliver Heldens teams up with Mesto for first release of 2020: 'The G.O.A.T'

MUMBAI: Oliver Heldens kicks off his 2020 with an absolute monster in the form of ‘The G.O.A.T.’, his massive new collaboration with Mesto.

This rugged stomper kicks off the snappy beats and infectious vocal samples building the mood along with a brooding bassline. Soon some menacing old skool stabs drop in to create an intense feel, and a tease of the main melody plays as the snare rolls push the track higher. The drop unleashes the incredibly plump bass melody, all rubbery electro house flavour.

Listen here:

Oliver Heldens & Mesto - The G.O.A.T. | Heldeep Records | Spinnin' Records

Out now!

The riff doubles up with a higher pitched synth that heightens the impact of its playful sound, all combining over the punchiest of kicks and percussive switches. The breakdown layers dreamy, muted, reverbered piano chords with the old skool stabs, before a killer jungle / rave breakbeat is unleashed to add more energy still. When the drop returns, the effect is absolutely huge. Watch the dancefloor go wild to this every time it’s dropped!

Star of Spinnin’ Records and Musical Freedom, Mesto also hails from Amsterdam and has been making some absolutely massive tracks of late. Most recently he collaborated with Aloe Blacc on ‘Don’t Worry’, and he makes for a perfect production partner for Heldens.

Tags
Oliver Heldens Aloe Blacc
