News |  11 Jan 2020

Gomez's 'RARE' a look into her journey of 'healing, growth'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Selena Gomez, who had an on-again, off-again relationship with singer Justin Bieber, has dropped her highly anticipated new album "RARE".

Gomez tweeted on Friday, "HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe. Thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it's yours. Hope you like it."

The album has 13 tracks."

"'RARE' represents a look into my journey of healing and growth' It's by far the work I am most proud of to date," said Gomez.

The album features songs including "Lose you to love me", which many of her fans thought was inspired by her relationship with Bieber, who is now married to Hailey.

While most of her fans loved the album, hailing it as "album of the year", there were others who felt that it is about Bieber.

"I think you are in love with Justin and it's hurting you're career," one wrote.

"Lose you to love me" is Gomez's 29 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

Gomez has had a total of eight Top 10 Hits on the Hot 100 and previously reached No.5 with "Same old love" and "Good for you".

(Source: IANS)

Selena Gomez Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin Same Old Love
