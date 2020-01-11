Broken Back Releases Sunny Electro-Pop Anthem 'Good Days' via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: French songwriter and producer Broken Back starts 2020 off on a high note with the release of jubilant titular track ‘Good Days’ ahead of his forthcoming album. ‘Good Days’ is yet another addition to Broken Back’s whimsical indie-pop catalog. Broken Back has gained worldwide recognition through his highly acclaimed shows and releases throughout the course of his career. ‘Good Days’ is available now across streaming platforms via Ultra Music.

With a slew of vibrant percussions, ‘Good Days’ creates an atmosphere of familiarity and warmth. The largely orchestral melody overlaid with cheerful vocals evokes the feeling of having a memorable day. ‘Good Days’ and the album in its entirety was inspired from experiences Broken Back had while touring across the globe. ‘Good Days’ incorporates sounds and instruments from all over the world to form a cohesive sonic masterpiece.

"Spending the last three years on the road and playing my first album across the world, ‘Good Days’ is deeply coloured with world flavors and memories caught in flight." - Broken Back

Jérôme Fagnet aka Broken Back has built his musical brand centered around breathtaking harmonies and organic vocals. Last year Broken Back released his previous EP ‘She Falls’ which featured collaboration with fellow French musician Klingande. The track ‘Wonders’ is a magnificent bridge between the tropical house producer and electro pop vocalist. Often times, Broken Back’s music is paired with a music video accompaniment. The music videos for his tracks ‘Happiest Man On Earth’ and ‘Halcyon Birds’ have amassed almost five million streams each on YouTube alone. Each of Broken Back’s lively compositions serve to tell a story and paint a portrait for the listener.

‘Good Days’ embodies the true artistic nature of Broken Back. As a well versed singer, songwriter, and producer his creations compliment many of his musical influences from around the world. The drive behind his creative force stems from his exuberant passion for life. Broken Back’s euphoric title track ‘Good Days’ creates thick anticipation for the full album release.