For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Jan 2020 17:01 |  By RnMTeam

Billie Eilish shares bikini pics of her Hawaiian getaway

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish is currently enjoying her Hawaiin getaway.

She headed to Kaua'i, Hawaii's most adventurous island with her friends.

The 18-year-old singer shared on Friday with her Instagram followers a string of pictures and videos taken during her fun-filled vacation on the island, which is known for its wide expanse of rain forests. Among the videos was Billie zip lining over a canopy of trees, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Other videos featured the teen star rafting between ocean cave walls, wafting through the water on a canoe and jumping into the water to join her friends.

In her post, fans could see Billie donning a bikini, which is rare because she's never been seen in anything other than baggy clothes.

"I never want the world to know everything about me. That's why I wear baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath. Nobody can be like, 'she's slim-thick,' 'she's not slim-thick,' 'she's got a flat a**,' 'she's got a fat a**.' No one can say any of that because they don't know," Eilish previously said of her style.

Some fans expressed that they were happy to see her enjoying some time off.

"You deserve time off," one fan wrote in a comment.

Another said, "i love this for you, you look so happy and glowly".

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Billie Eilish bikini Hawaiian getaway Singer Instagram
Related news
News | 09 Jan 2020

Selena Gomez opens up about single life, mental health

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez says there are perks to being single.

read more
News | 08 Jan 2020

Aaron Carter's new GF trolled on social media

MUMBAI: Rapper Aaron Carter's fans have called his newfound love "Plastic" and claimed she was just using him after her Instagram debut.Aaron recently took to Instagram to introduce his new girlfriend, model Melanie Martin.

read more
News | 08 Jan 2020

Tum Hi Aana makes me feel lucky as a composer: Payal Dev

MUMBAI: A multi-skilled personality Payal Dev who started her career as a playback singer has given Bollywood multiple pop songs such as Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan, The Jawaani Song and Yu Karke just to name a few.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2020

Neha Kakkar's BTS moments

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar fame of Bollywood industry who has intoned for numerous songs has grabbed a million hearts. Her impish nature makes her outstanding while she performs on stage.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2020

Olly says finding love easier when off social media

MUMBAI: British singer Olly Murs has credited his decision to take a break from social media with helping him find love.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Fever 104 FM feted with Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman by GOI for raising Yoga awareness

MUMBAI: Fever 104FM has received an award instituted by the central government for creating awarread more

News
Flutin announces Investment and Creative Collaboration with Indian Pop Star Sukhbir Singh

MUMBAI: Indian pop icon and seasoned music professional Sukhbir Singh is partnering with internatread more

Press Releases
92.7 BIG FM RETAINS ITS LEADERSHIP ONCE AGAIN ACROSS 34 OUT OF 37 MARKETS AS PER INDIA READERSHIP SURVEY 2019 Q3

BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettlread more

News
9XM SoundcastE receives an overwhelming response from the Indian music fraternity

MUMBAI: Launched on 24 th May 2019, 9XM SoundcastE - the podcast featuring talent from the Music read more

News
BIG FM comes on board as an official radio partner with Jammin S3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has partnered with Motion Conteread more

top# 5 articles

1
After 3 die at Sunburn, it's high focus on drugs at EDM fests

MUMBAI: That music galas -- especially electronic music dance (EDM) festivals -- are often associated with abundant drug abuse is nothing new. In...read more

2
Reewa looks forward to her first solo album's release

MUMBAI: Singer Reewa, daughter of popular singers Roop Kumar Rathod and Sunali Rathod, is excited about the release of her first solo album later...read more

3
Oliver Heldens teams up with Mesto for first release of 2020: 'The G.O.A.T'

MUMBAI: Oliver Heldens kicks off his 2020 with an absolute monster in the form of ‘The G.O.A.T.’, his massive new collaboration with Mesto. This...read more

4
Voice Of The People: Protest Music In India

MUMBAI: India entered the new decade with a spirit of revolution as millions of people across the nation took to the streets to protest against the...read more

5
Billie Eilish shares bikini pics of her Hawaiian getaway

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish is currently enjoying her Hawaiin getaway.She headed to Kaua'i, Hawaii's most adventurous island with her friends.The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group