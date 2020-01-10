For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Jan 2020 16:11

Singing sensation Dhvani Bhanushali reveals her most pressurising moment to Kareena Kapoor Khan on 104.8 ishq's What Women Want 2

MUMBAI: The voice behind the chart busters Dilbar and Leja re - Dhvani Bhanushali has been taking the Indian music industry by storm. Winning hearts all over with her sweet and mesmerizing voice, the singing sensation is all set to shake up the internet yet again as she meets the Begum of Bollywood. In the next webisode of 104.8 Ishq’s What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan season 2, Dhvani explores the implications of being multi-talented and hence going through the pressures of giving a fantastic performance every time.

Apart from delivering exceptionally-popular tracks that are breaking all kinds of records, viewers also get to see the humble side to the singer as she meets the diva. Just like any of us, Dhvani too had her fan-girl moment and tries to convince Bebo to finally come on social media. Fun and jokes apart, the pop artist casually spills the beans on how the Dilbar song came about.

Speaking about her most-pressurizing moment, Dhvani reveals that it was before she sang the super hit song Dilbar. She went onto say, “Dilbar was easy, but I did not know the song at first. I went to the music director Tanishk Bagchi and asked him if it was a new song. He made me go home, listen to the song and told me we will dub for it later.” When Kareena asked her how long it took for her to wrap up the whole song, she quips, “I knocked it off in 20 minutes, tops.”

Leaving Kareena surprised, yet not so shocked, we can all agree that Dhvani Bhanushali is indeed very extremely talented. Ahead of the release of her next mind-boggling song, catch the singer talk about trolling, memes and other experiences that she has had in her vivid and successful career on What Women Want 2.

Stay tuned to season 2 of What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan on Ishq’s YouTube channel every Thursdays and on-air from Monday to Friday at 8 pm and 10 am.

