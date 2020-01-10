Radioandmusic.com's 'Artist of the week' Season 1 brought together musicians from all walks of life

MUMBAI: India’s first website Radioandmusic.com dedicated to the world of radio and music, covering exclusive and breaking informationof the music fraternity had introduced Artist of the week, where one could get an insight into their favorite musician in an exclusive chat with host Namrata Kale from Radioandmusic.

Rolling ten episodes online on YouTube, Artist of the week Season 1 featuring Vishal Mishra, Monali Thakur, Akasa Singh, SANAM band, Dwayne Bravo, MTV Hustle contestants (KING and RCR), famous Dharavi rappers have attained a massive response from the audience.

Click here to know about Artist of the week:

In a video chat with the portal, musicians have shared their experiences, thoughts, emotions, revealed some interesting insights and a lot more. Kicking off the first episode with MTV host/Singer famous for her indie-pop songs Akasa Singh till the last episode the show has a lot to offer.

Below check Artist of the week Season 1 episodes that are out:

Episode 1 with Akasa Singh: https://youtu.be/cRpDSUGNFyg

Episode 2 with SANAM Band: https://youtu.be/Sjyy6nR7a6M

Episode 3 with 7Bantaiz and Mc Altaf: https://youtu.be/LSu81luE6Wc

Episode 4 with Monali Thakur: https://youtu.be/u0olaJGp1Os

Episode 5 with Vishal Mishra: https://youtu.be/r--76wRplVw

Episode 6 with Naezy: https://youtu.be/8o7E6ED5In8

Episode 7 with MTV Hustle contestant King: https://youtu.be/gYxr3aHHa64

Episode 8 with MTV Hustle contestant RCR: https://youtu.be/rtrDr6HjQI0

Episode 9 with Dwayne Bravo: https://youtu.be/SSuz0-IPxM8

Episode 10 with Jassie Gill: https://youtu.be/i0nPlCNsbXk