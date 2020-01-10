Madhu B is out with her debut independent single 'Bhool Ja'

MUMBAI: Bengali music sensation Madhu B, formerly known as Madhubanti Bagchi is all set to woo hindi audiences as she released her debut independent single ‘Bhool Ja’ . The track, penned and composed by Siddharth Bhavsar was released on January 8th on Indie Music Label.

Interestingly, it was a chance encounter on a radio show that led to ‘Bhool Ja’. Madhu B was on ‘Indie Hai Hum’, a RED FM show that encourages independent music and artists, hosted by the genre’s poster boy Darshan Raval, when she happened to meet Mr. Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label and the two decided to collaborate on the track.

Watch here:

“ ‘Bhool Ja’ is a lovely track and Madhu B has such a distinct voice that we had to work with her” says Naushad Khan of Indie Music Label. He goes on to add “She has sung some of Bengali music’s biggest hits in the recent past and we thought she must debut with her hindi single. Bhool Ja just fell in place after we met at Red FM’s Indie hai Hum show.”

Bhool Ja was released worldwide on Indie music Label’s official YouTube Channel on January 8.