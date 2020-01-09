Skillbox brings the second edition of its Heavy Metal music festival

MUMBAI: After the enormous success of its maiden Heavy Metal music festival Bighorn, Skillbox, an art social network and discovery platform, has announced the 2nd edition of Bighorn in New Delhi on 10 January, 2020 at QLA, Qutab Institutional Area from 4:00 pm – 10.00 pm Taking the fervor a few notches above, the line up for Bighorn 2020 will be headlined by Grammy-nominated American metal heavyweights As I Lay Dying from San Diego, California. This Rockefeller band is embarking on their Asia tour in support of their latest and 7th debut studio album 'Shaped By Fire' to Delhi NCR. Founded in 2000, the band has released seven albums, one split album, and two compilation albums. They are famously celebrated as a gnarly, quick-paced brand of heavy music by the Rolling Stone magazine.

In support, is one of Indian metal core’s long-lasting acts Alien Sky Cult who are due to release their 2nd album and are making a grand comeback having released a single, 'Inaninate' on the 13th of December. The band is heavily influenced by early metalcore and hardcore bands and has drawn accolades at the Rolling Stone Metal Awards polls.

Commenting on the occasion, Anmol Kukreja, Co-Founder and CEO, Skillbox said, "With the Bighorn festival, our objective is to bring heavy metal music scene in India to the mainstream and provide a platform for both artists and fans to connect and experience a world class music festival. The second edition promises to be bigger and better. As a company we believe in catering to the developing enthusiasm of the fans.

Bighorn is also honored by IOISH from New Delhi who are also set to rock the Bighorn stage in a big way this 2020! Revered by Martin Atkins of Nine Inch Nails fame, IOISH has been at the forefront of Indian Instrumental Rock for almost a decade and have released three EPs, the latest in 2018. Also tearing things apart are TRANCEMIGRATE from Karbi Anglong, Assam. Trancemigrate has been around since 2007 and have steadily built their sound around folklore and elements of heavier music and are also releasing new music to the buildup.

This musical fiesta will be staged on the grounds of Qutub Institutional area at QLA - a beautiful contemporary European restaurant, with the Qutub Minar forming the backdrop. Bighorn is slated to kick start with fire pits and candle lights in the background to provide the perfectly roused atmosphere for top music quality bringing back extremely fond memories and nostalgia of witnessing some of the best live and metal music acts from around the world.