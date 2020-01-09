Laal Singh Chaddha' title song recorded by Mohan K

MUMBAI: Mohan Kannan, who is known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Agnee, has recorded the title song of Aamir Khans upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha". The song marks his return as a playback singer and also reunites him with composer Pritam.

In Bollywood, Mohan has earlier lent his voice for songs like "Yaariyan", "Jhumritalaiyya", "Life Yeh Mausambi Si" for films like "Cocktail", "Jagga Jasoos" and "Ferrari Ki Sawaari" respectively.

Sharing the story behind the upcoming song, Mohan told IANS, "It was a typical Pritam call around 10:30 at night, saying, ‘Mohan, tui ki Mumbai te achhish (are you in Mumbai, Mohan)? When I said ‘yes', he said, "studio-te aaye (come over to the studio), the song has to be mastered tomorrow'. Even when I was given the lyrics to sing the song, I had no idea which film I am singing for, as we all know that Pritam works on several films. Next day, after the recording of the song, I got a call from his studio. I think it was Tushar, a very talented young singer, who called me to say that I might have to be back at the studio to dub for few lines. Out of excitement, Tushar said, ‘you know, even Aamir loved the song!'"

Mohan said he was naturally surprised that he was recording for Aamir Khan. "Of course, I was surprised to know that I was singing for Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha'. I must mention that (lyricist) Amitabh (Bhattacharya) has written and encapsulated the whole story in the song beautifully. This is gold! I am not allowed to talk about the song more than this, but when the whole song releases, I hope people like it!" added Mohan.

The theatrical poster of the film was released on November 18 by Aamir, where the essence of the story was unveiled in one line of the song, "Kya pata hum mein hain kahani ya hain kahani mein hum".

"Laal Singh Chaddha" is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood film, "Forrest Gump". The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and is directed by Advait Chandan. It is slated to release on Christmas.

(Source: IANS)