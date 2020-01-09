Justin Bieber is battling Lyme disease

MUMBAI: Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has said that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, an infection caused by bacteria commonly carried by ticks.

The 25-year-old singer shared the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, reports cnn.com.

"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s***, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," Bieber wrote.

He added: "These things will be explained further in a docu-series I'm putting on YouTube shortly. You can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!

"It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever."

The "Baby" hitmaker's news comes after he released his first new solo single in more than four years last week titled "Yummy". It came on the heels of his 'ex' Selena Gomez's single "Lose you to love me" also after four years.

He is not the only celebrity who has come out and spoken about Lyme disease. Singer Avril Lavigne has previously spoken about her struggle with the disease.

Roughly 300,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system, according to the CDC, leading to joint pain and swelling.

