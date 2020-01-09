"I made that song for Ranveer and made him listen in a flight" - says DJ Chetas on season 3 of podcast Talking Music

MUMBAI: JioSaavn Podcasts has launched the third season of 'Talking Music', an engaging chat show where singers, music directors, composers and artists from the Indian music industry candidly share unheard stories. From first-hand experiences to personal journeys and what it took to create some of their biggest hits, season three of 'Talking Music' has 30-minute episodes every Thursday, which began on 28th November 2019. Kicking off with Kanika Kapoor, this season will have a host of names on the podcast, including Armaan Malik, Shalmali Kholgade, Badshah and many more.

Today's episode features India's foremost pioneer in mashup DJ Chetas the voice behind popular songs such as Kamariya (Mitron), Chogada Tara (Loveyatri) and Mera Wala Dance for the movie Simba. Sharing the highlights of the conversation on the podcast with you.

What comes first in your mind, when you hear “drugs”

DJ Chetas: A big No.

But being a DJ, its pretty sure it occurs in your life

DJ Chetas: “I started DJing then only I decided that I don’t ever want to do all this. There are people around who try to influence you, but now they don’t. In childhood, people were there who make you feel if you are not doing then you are not cool. And the same people tell me today, “ki acha hua tune nai kiya”. If you get into any kind of addiction you will lose your focus. Get addicted to your work that's what I feel, I’m addicted to my work. When I play for 10,000 or 500 people when they sing along with me that is my addiction.”

Did you start playing an instrument and get into this DJing, what was the moment?

DJ Chetas: “I never thought to become a DJ, was not aware about DJing. During my board exams, I went to my friend's place, so his elder brother was doing something on the computer and I really got fascinated by it. I started using the keyboard, I still play the keyboard. Music was always there and after seeing this I went home and downloaded the same software and started mixing two songs. DJ Aqeel's Keh Doon Tumhe remix was my first ever remix to which I gave a bhangra spin. Then I uploaded it on a site called CoolGooz.com, it was a music downloading site and got 500 downloads in 20 days. Then I showed it to my dad, my dad then told me to learn djing. I started learning it at a place called Glamour India, where they was a small section for DJing with only 1 or 2 students in it. It was a very small place underground. The students and teachers were more into drugs, but I never lost my focus. I learned DJing in turntables, not on a CD. Then my results came and I got 75%. Since childhood, my parents wanted me to take science as a subject and I took science. There was a college fest called Umang in NM college. One of my friends told me to take part in the War of DJs that happens. And, I took part as a DJ in the competition and I came to the final round and didn’t win that competition.In fact, I never ever won any DJing competition. But that didn't make me feel failed. And I knew the reasons why I was not winning were my small mistakes.”

He also added, “I played for free for the first 10 years, for me happiness was playing for people. I never charged anyone, I used to spend money but don’t remember making money at that time. I was not able to understand how someone earns money in this, because for me it was passion.”

He shared a story behind how he started charging money

DJ Chetas: “I use to play in Mumbai & Delhi clubs. One day I got a call from a fan, saying “I’m getting married and I only want Chetas only”. So, I asked my dad what to do and my dad didn’t like it. My dad suggested quoting high so that the couple would say no. I quoted them 4 lakhs and they said: “Ok, take the advance”. I give all the credit for my success to Aalika, my wife. I first met her at a party then at that wedding and then we took things forward.”

He talks about the time when he quit DJing 2 years and joined his father’s business. And, he was convinced that his father was right. But after sometime he did an event for his friend and decided to do events every two months. He requested his dad for this and convinced him.

He opens up his heart with the moment when he decided not to leave DJing again

DJ Chetas: “I don’t want to make money at that time, I wanted to build a brand”. Then I use to get once a month Wednesday night at Hype, Akeel’s club in Varli. Where I hired promoters to get a crowd. On 5 month, when Aqeel himself came to his club on Wednesday night he didn’t get a table t o sit, the club was full. He was so impressed that he called me on his one of the club opening in Goa and he said, “if I see someone after me in India, It’s you” and then I decided I will not leave djing.”

For him “Production is really very important”, to attract crowd he use to have different nights at the club like Chandni Bar night, Bollywood night and use to bring fake actors to keep the audience entertained.”

He also shared his journey, how he made it big in Bollywood- he with his friend produced a Gujarati song Kamariya (Mitron) which got rejected initially but later it was used in Mitron movie. Later they came up with another hit Chogada Tara (Loveyatri) and then, Mera Wala Dance for the movie Simba. Chetas specially made that song for Ranveer and made him listen to it on a flight. Still, Chetas was not sure if the song would make it, but finally, the song got locked after some changes in the lyrics.

“The industry has started believing in us, but people don’t understand that a DJ is a person who understands the pulse of the audience. I don’t want to do 30 songs in a year and have 5 hits. It's about brand building. I always believe in a concept - Content is King.”