News |  09 Jan 2020

Alt-metal rockers Magg Dylan conquer depression with uplifting 'Naked Alone In The Tub' music video

MUMBAI: Alternative metal rockers Magg Dylan have revealed an uplifting new music video for their latest single "Naked Alone In The Tub". The video was directed by Eric DiCarlo at Square Up Studios, and draws from the band's personal experience with depression, alcoholism, and recovery.

Watch here:

"Life is challenging because you never know when your perfect life can become a mess," says guitarist Brucifer. "Making this video hit close to home emotionally, since Suzanne played the role of our hero." Singer Suzanne De Iulio elaborates, "The song was written about a time in my life when I was very depressed. My nephew died from an accidental overdose, and one of the pictures I'm holding in the video was of him so those were real tears during filming. Filming this video was difficult for another reason as well… Since I am sober, it was difficult to pretend I was drinking wine in the video. We wanted to symbolize how some people use alcohol to escape from life's struggles."

The band will release their new full-length album entitled Amethyst on February 21, 2020 via Eclipse Records. The album was produced by Jonathan Dolese and Bruce Jordan. Pre-order or pre-save the new full-length album Amethyst at this location.

Amethyst features ten alternative metal anthems which showcase the band's emotional raw energy. Highlights on the album include "Scarz" which was written about singer Suzanne's personal experiences with bullying during her childhood, and as an adult in the personal fitness, and music industries. "Naked Alone In the Tub" was the most difficult song for Suzanne to release, as she didn’t want to share some of the darkest moments of her life as the lyrics talk about depression after life hands you a series of overwhelming blows. The third single from the album "Delusional" which goes in-depth about singer Suzanne's past battle with alcoholism and her path to recovery. This band has been through a lot over the years, and their songs reflect the struggles, defeats, and triumphs which have given this album a life of its own!

Pre-order the album on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and stream the singles via Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Pandora, YouTube, and more at https://ffm.to/mggdam

For more information on Magg Dylan, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Eclipse Records, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music or Deezer.

Magg Dylan tour dates (tickets)
Jan 11    Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation27 w/ The Four Horsemen
Jan 18    Hagerstown, MD Suite 710 w/ Half Heard Voices
Jan 21    Memphis, TN @ Growlers w/ Hed PE
Jan 22    Jefferson, LA @ Southport Music Hall w/ Hed PE
Jan 23    Jonesboro, GA @ Furnace 41 w/ Hed PE
Jan 24    Longwood, FL @ Shovelhead w/ Hed PE
Jan 25    Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug w/ Hed PE
Jan 26    Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room w/ Hed PE
Jan 31    Destin, FL @ Village Door Music Hall w/ Hed PE
Feb 01   Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room w/ Hed PE

